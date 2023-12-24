Apex and Baldy ski resorts have new groomers for their runs

Photo: Contributed Apex Mountain Resort has two new groomers. General manager James Shalman says the Bison X, above, will be used for designing the four terrain parks. The other new grooming machine called the Beast is the largest grooming machine on the market with wider tracks than any other grooming machine and a bigger engine so it can free-groom steeper terrain.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton has two new groomers, improvements in its ability to make snow, upgraded trails with brush removed during the off-season and more parking in the main lot.

"We have just purchased two grooming machines,” said resort general manager James Shalman. “Our Bison X will be used for designing our four terrain parks—Claim Jumper, which is an XL park, Prospector, which has medium features, the Okanagan park, which has medium features but is also open for night riding and Little Nuggets, which is our beginner park.”

The other new grooming machine, called a Beast, is the largest grooming machine on the market, he said.

"It has wider tracks than any other grooming machine and a bigger engine so it can free-groom steeper terrain without the aid of a winch. We also have another Beast in our fleet equipped with a winch for our steep black runs that get groomed. We have six grooming machines in total now."

The resort also made improvements to its snow-making system last summer. Apex is one of only a couple mountains in B.C. that can produce snow from the top of the mountain to the bottom. It also had a full-time crew brushing the runs to get them ready for the season, which started last weekend.

"We moved the hockey rink—to allow for more parking in our main parking lot—to a more private area in our lower parking lot and also rebuilt the lighting system for our famous skate loop," added Shalman.

"A new building was constructed at the top of our Magic Carpet, which serves our beginner terrain and our Tube Park with its tube lanes that are over 700 feet long.

The service building allowed the confined space at the top of the Magic Carpet to be removed and stairs provide safer access to the mechanics under the lift.

Peak Sweets, the Apex candy store, was renovated, and is now serving fresh donuts, cotton candy and more goodies than ever before. The General Store is also sourcing more artisan and local goods, such as fresh local meats, breads and other food items, and it is fully stocked with favourite local craft beer and wine.

The Gunbarrel Saloon changed its menu, including its famous Caesar salads, with a food flair attached. And the Longshots steakhouse is now open for lunch.

At Baldy Mountain Resort east of Oliver, lots of new things are happening and resort services manager Brandan Datoffwe said staff are excited for the future .

"We just received our new groomer, a Prinoth Bison 2014 with minimal hours, which has been a long time coming, said Datoffwe.

“This will help our aging machines as we will now have a full groomer fleet of three machines for the next few seasons allowing us to continue to provide some of the best corduroy and much more consistent grooming on a day-to-day basis. This new groomer is also going to help in extending our hours. We will now be open seven days a week with limited riding on Tuesdays and Wednesdays when we will only operate one chairlift."

This season, The Bar restaurant will also extend its hours, thanks to the resort's addition of new lighting in a Magic Carpet terrain area with skiing until 7 p.m. each night. That will include one tube lane and a terrain park for all ages.

"Our retail has also expanded to include an array of snow jackets, pants and used equipment for the folks looking at either upgrading or getting into the sport of skiing and snowboarding. We are constantly updating our rental fleet with new equipment and look forward to another amazing season on the slopes," said Datoff.

Downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas are offering numerous activities from Christmas Eve and into January.

SilverStar Mountain Resort submitted a four-page list, more than enough for a full column. One of the highlights is today, Christmas Eve. If you dress up as Santa Claus (full Santa suit only, not just a hat), the first 100 Santas will receive a?full-day?lift ticket for only $10.?

All proceeds will go toward the SilverStar Play Forever Initiative to support the?Good Food Box School Food Box Program. Sign in at the igloo beside the ticket office between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.?All pass-holders dressed as Santa stopping at the igloo at that time will receive a treat. Meet at the top of the Gondola at noon?for a giant Santa ski parade down Milky Way.

At 8 p.m. tonight, Molly and Heather will host traditional carol singing and readings in the?NATC Auditorium?. The 150 seats are first-come, first-seated. More activities after Christmas are posted here.

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is scheduled to host a Full Moon Potluck and Ski Dec. 30, "a unique event combining the beauty of a moonlit sky with the warmth of community. Bring your favourite dish, join fellow enthusiasts and enjoy a potluck dinner before embarking on a moonlit ski adventure.

It's a magical way to close out the year surrounded by nature and camaraderie,” said club director of marketing Kevin Dyck. “Dinner will be at 5 p.m. and you can ski whenever you like.”

