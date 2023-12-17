Sign of the times at Telemark Nordic Centre

Photo: Telemark Nordic Centre Volunteer Mick Rasmussen instals new trail signage at Telemark Nordic Club during phase two of new signage at the cross-country ski area west of West Kelowna. Early this winter, there will also be a few updates to snowshoe trail signage.

Telemark Nordic Centre has a new EV snowmobile, new trail signs, a new snowshoe trail and will repeat a popular introductory lesson for its 2023-24 season.

"Through the financial help of the province's Gaming Capital Fund and a PlugIn BC SUVI rebate, Telemark has purchased a new Taiga ‘Nomad’ EV snowmobile," said GM Mike Edwards.

"We needed a new snowmobile and getting an EV just made sense. It's better for the environment, cheaper to operate, better for the health of staff and volunteers, and to top it off Taiga is a Canadian company. We used it to do our first early-season snowmobile grooming and it worked great. The Nomad pulled our roller without a problem even up the bigger hills. We were out for four hours grooming and it still had lots of charge left. Once we get into the season, we are planning a snowmobile-naming contest."

Telemark was also busy in the fall installing the second phase of its signage update.

"In the fall of 2022, we finished our new roadside sign and welcome gate. Now, we have updated the XC ski trail signage. When you come up for a ski this winter, you will notice our bright new signs which reflect our new branding and will help everybody navigate our trails easily and safely. The new signage includes a Syilx language component. Local Syilx language expert Michele Johnson, in consultation with Westbank First Nation elders, helped to name and translate the trail names for the signs," he said.

Early this winter, there will also be a few updates to snowshoe trail signage. Next year, for the third phase, Telemark will update the “You are here” maps and erect interpretive signs at points of interest.

Telemark now has a new 2.6-kilometre snowshoe trail called Bullwinkle, named after the TV cartoon moose from the 1970s. The trail offers a connection from the Panorama Ridge snowshoe trail to the Jack Creek snowshoe trail, providing a new shorter loop option from both of these signature trails for those who want a little bit of a challenge but don’t want to go the full distance.

Last season, Telemark launched its Icebreaker introductory group lessons to help beginners at Telemark as well as beginners to cross-country skiing feel comfortable and welcome, he said.

"The lesson is free of charge to make it easier to participate. Look for more Icebreaker sessions this winter."

Telemark also has a new head coach for its growing Youth Competitive program. Emily Young from Kelowna, a recent ParaNordic national team member and multiple Paralympic medal winner, was hired in August to lead the racing programs and take them to the next level.

During the off-season, the fourth annual bottle drive on Oct. 15, the annual ski swap at Kelowna Cycle on Oct. 21 and a Purdy’s chocolate sales campaign together raised more than $10,000 for the competitive youth, youth cross-country ski and biathlon programs.

"Thanks to everyone for the support. It makes a big difference in being able to run great programs for our kids. We now have a FundScrip Gift Card fundraiser underway at telemarknordic.com. It is an easy way to help out that costs nothing. You simply purchase gift cards as a part of your regular shopping and Telemark gets a small kickback," said Edwards.

The club also held a successful volunteer appreciation dinner Oct. 5.

"Volunteers are the lifeblood of Telemark,” he said. “Whether volunteering as a coach/instructor, at an event, doing trail work, or serving on a program committee and on the board of directors, every volunteer contributes to the success of Telemark as a not-for-profit community club. We could not provide such incredible skiing, snowshoeing and programming without our dedicated volunteers.”

A new three-race adventure series is coming this season with Adventure Immersion Lab and Telemark hosting the finale on March 10.

"Competitors can stay on skis or snowshoes the entire time or switch their means of transport during the race but they cannot go on snowshoe trails with skis and vice versa. The goal is to collect as many checkpoints as you can or wish to, and return to the finish line before the end of the four-hour mark,” said Edwards. “Good navigational skills and strategy planning will make the difference.”

The first race is at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club on Jan. 6 and the second is at Overlander Ski Club in Kamloops on Feb. 11. To register and for more information, go to: www.AdventureImmersionLab.ca.

Last year was Telemark's longest season ever, a result of its earliest opening in 30 years. As of Thursday, Telemark was still waiting for more snow to open for this season.

•••

You can have a very merry Christmas at ski resorts and cross-country ski areas across the Southern Interior.

"During Christmas Week, we are welcoming back the popular Christmas Eve carolling service as well as the always-fun 12 days of Christmas giveaways both online and in-resort," said Bree Cawley, marketing and operations manager at Destination Silver Star.

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre will host a Ski with Santa celebration from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23, with free day passes for kids who participate but bring a donation for the food bank. The cross-country ski area will be closed Dec. 25, but will be open the rest of the holiday season.

This is the sixth column in a multi-part series on what is new and different at the 12 downhill resorts and XC ski areas in the Southern Interior. You can find the other columns here.

Photo: Telemark Nordic Centre Telemark new staff member Kirsti Howe was perhaps so eager to groom the snow using the club's new Taiga EV snowmobile that she practiced on dry land in the fall. The cross-country ski area used it to do the first early-season snowmobile grooming and it worked great.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.