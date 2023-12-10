It's no longer just high-end skiing at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Photo: Hywel Williams Revelstoke Mountain Resort has a rail jam competition specifically for kids called the Grom Con. Located in the Gnome Zone, it's not only fun but a learning experience with loads of prizes and a free barbecue for kids and their parents.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has always had a reputation for big mountain ski and board terrain. That is changing.

"The resort is approaching the completion of a multi-year plan to increase beginner and intermediate terrain,” said Laura Meggs, the resort's communications manager in the marketing department. “This phase of the project will see lift upgrades and terrain enhancements as well as upgraded infrastructure for our Mountain Sports School. These improvements will create a centralized progressive zone for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.”

Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Saturday's opening day after a one-week delay awaiting more snow.

Beginner skiers and snowboarders can now enjoy the new Cupcake Carpet, a relocated surface lift, formerly called the Turtle Creek Carpet. The new location, at the bottom of Big Bend (the top of the Revelation Gondola in the Stellar Zone), will allow for a longer operating season as the elevation does not rely on snowmaking. The new lift, in conjunction with other improvements, will play a part in creating one centralized learning area.

"Our Mountain Sports School is getting a new home," added Meggs. "We are excited to move forward on this much-needed addition to our sports school program. The new facility, located at the top of Revelation Gondola adjacent to the Mackenzie Outpost, will feature a main seating area for group lunches and breaks as well as classroom space for courses and camps. The facility will be utilized year-round for lessons and programs."

The Mountain Sports School is also taking instruction to the next level, she said.

"We enter this season with an expanded program offering, including an extended Revy Rippers program (ages six to 15) with two additional weekends in December. We are also excited to launch a variety of adult camps and clinics including free-ride sessions and mogul clinics. The team has worked hard to put together an exciting lineup."

Although it is not something you would notice by looking at the lift, the Ripper Chair capacity has increased by 20%. The additional chairs will help reduce lift lines and provide quicker access to favourite runs, maximizing time on the slopes.

"In addition, the Ripper side of the mountain has had significant terrain improvements aimed at enhancing the overall skiing and snowboarding experience for beginner and intermediate guests," said Meggs.

"One notable improvement is the trail grading and widening on Sally Alley, a popular route for those just starting to explore the slopes. This enhancement not only ensures a smoother and more gradual descent but also provides extra space for beginners to practice their skills comfortably. These changes on the Ripper side of the mountain reflect a commitment to creating a welcoming and enjoyable environment for newcomers to winter sports."

If guests are taking the long way down using Last Spike run, they will see a major expansion at the upper mountain maintenance shop, an additional 3,000 square feet to accommodate a growing cat fleet, and an expanded maintenance program in one location for maintaining and improving resort infrastructure, including lifts, snowcats and vehicles.

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort The Mountain Sports School has a new home at the top of Revelation Gondola adjacent to the Mackenzie Outpost. It has a main seating area for group lunches and breaks as well as classroom space for courses and camps. The facility will be utilized year-round for lessons and programs.

"We are also stepping up our retail game," said Meggs. There has been a major renovation and expansion, combining retail shop, Gear, and hard-goods shop, Critical Parts.

The mountain also has a long list of events on its winter calendar, including Grom Cons, Rail Jams and The YETI Natural Selection. You can take advantage of the best deals by purchasing a wide range of passes online in advance.

The resort says it is again proud to partner with Ikon and Mountain Collective. Ikon offers lift passes for up to 10 friends and family members at 25% off the window rate at participating destinations. The Mountain Collective ski pass ($650 for adults) gives skiers and boarders access to two days at 24 ski resorts on five continents with no blackout dates.

RBC Avion Visa cardholders can now get the Friday Friend Pass at Revelstoke. Buy one adult lift pass for yourself and get a second one free for a friend every Friday. Purchases must be made with an RBC Avion Visa credit card, which will be verified at the ticket window. There is a limit of one Friday Friend Pass per Friday.

If you want to add to your mountain vacation, you can book a heli-ski day or a snowmobiling excursion, go Nordic skiing or enjoy a well-deserved spa day.

Registrations are being accepted for cross-country lessons at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.

"Kelowna Nordic Masters Social Ski Lessons is a program run by volunteer club members to help other club members improve their skill level in a fun and social setting,” said Laurie Cole, a club director and secretary who does a lot of the administration work.

“Improvements in technique will make the trail system more accessible and enjoyable for participants. Ski easier, ski farther, ski more. And meet new friends to ski with.”

All participants must be Kelowna Nordic members and have previous ski experience. The minimum standard for all masters participants is to be able to ski the Log Cabin Trail (5K).

Participants can choose between classic or skate technique and can join a beginner, intermediate or advanced group based on ability and fitness level (class size will be 10 to 12). You must provide your own equipment, food and drink.

Sessions will be held Sundays starting at 10 a.m. Skill development in a specific training area will take 20 minutes, followed by a group ski with leaders, a total of 1.5 hours. Winter session one will be Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (50% filled) and session two will be Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.

This is the sixth feature in a multi-part series on what is new and different at the 12 downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior. Updates on Baldy, Telemark and Sovereign are in the wings.

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort The new Cupcake Carpet is located at the bottom of Big Bend (the top of the Revelation Gondola in the Stellar Zone). This relocated surface lift, formerly called the Turtle Creek Carpet, will allow for a longer operating season as this elevation does not rely on snowmaking.

