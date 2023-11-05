Kelowna Nordic ready for 'Snovember'

Photo: J.P. Squire Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club will again offer its popular Masters Social Ski Lessons in January and February to help members improve their classic and skate skills. Registrations will be accepted starting in late November. Instructors included club president John Davina, above.

This is the first in a multi-part series on what is new and different at the 12 downhill ski resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior. Columns on Big White, SilverStar, Sun Peaks and Nickel Plate are already in the lineup.

It's officially “Snovember!”

That's when the 12 downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas in the Southern Interior encourage everyone to do a snow dance or some other ritual designed to produce enough snow to launch the winter outdoor recreation season.

Some, like Constant Companion Carmen (CCC), want to head south as soon as the temperature drops. However, when you think about it, winter in the Southern Interior's valleys doesn't really get into high gear until the beginning of December, and then there is only 16 to 18 weeks, more or less, until March and April and the return of spring to the valley bottom.

When the Sheriff was working full-time, he could only ski or snowshoe on Saturdays and Sundays—usually downhill on one day and cross-country or snowshoeing on the other. That's why the he can hardly wait to dig out the rock skis in Snovember and again feel that exhilarating rush of boards cruising down a snowy slope.

"I'm super excited. It's going to be a great season," John Davina told the Sheriff this week.

However, as president of Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club he said, “We were concerned with finding and employing a groomer but we received interest from nine applicants!"

For the 2023-24 season, the club has three full-time groomers, two part-time and a new grooming plan. With more than 75 kilometres of ski trails, they will groom 50 kilometres during the week and more on weekends.

Groomers will focus on the trails members have said they love to ski, and those trails will be registered on a new grooming app called Nordic Pulse.

"Members will see what trails have been done as they head up to Nordic,” said Davina. “Please check our new website at kelownanordic.com to view real-time grooming and the webcam for weather reports. Kelowna Nordic is also proud to have 24 kilometres of trails for skiers and their canine friends. And the 75 kilometres of snowshoe trails are canine friendly.”

He added Kelowna Nordic’s rolling terrain and numerous loops have been compared to those in Norway, Sweden and Germany by those who have experienced them both.

“Come and give them a try, you’ll see that Kelowna Nordic is closer than you think," he said.

Most of the trails on McCulloch Road, off Highway 33 past Big White Road, are in great shape and thanks to a dedicated core of volunteers, sight lines around some corners have been improved for skier safety.

"We had lots of help. All four cabins (and eight biffies) have been cleaned, the cabins stocked with firewood, and they are ready for both skiers and snowshoers to visit. There's also lots going on in the background with membership drives and fund-raising for a new groomer. Both snowcats have been serviced and are ready to go. And we're doing future long-range planning, etc., etc. This would all be impossible to do without an awesome board of directors and many members stepping up!"

A complete roster of events will run from opening day (to be announced), including Demo Days with Fresh Air, two moonlight ski and snowshoe nights and two special member-and-guest events. The Stride and Glide fundraiser for Kelowna General Hospital is slated for Feb. 10 and the popular Cabin Cookie Tour will return on March 2.

Kelowna Nordic will continue to help members improve their skills with two separate master’s classes to be held in January and February for both classic and skate skiers. Registrations for these masters social ski lessons will be accepted starting in late November. In late January, instructor Emanuela Bandol will host special clinics, for beginners to intermediate skiers for those who want private instruction.

An adult season ski pass cost $160 until Sept. 30 and is now $180. A snowshoe season pass was $60 and is now $70. Adult day passes are $18 and $9.

•••

Photo: Tom Ferguson Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is ready for skiers and snowshoers, thanks to its volunteers including board members, committee members, coaches, trail hosts and work crews. They limbed and cleared brush from ski and snowshoe trails, cleaned the four cabins and eight biffies, painted the inside walls of the Backcountry Cabin, built or renovated kiosks at trailheads, burned slash, and cut and stacked firewood.

