Exciting summer plans at Southern Interior ski resorts

Photo: Big White Ski Resort In addition to its 19 world-class biking trails, above, Big White Ski Resort has planned an amazing summer including downhill bike competitions, a brand-new modular pump track in the Village Centre, Freeride Days MTB Festival and a Summer Music Series every Saturday starting July 8.

Downhill ski and snowboard resorts in the Southern Interior have planned a series of unforgetable adventures for the whole family this summer, everything from downhill biking to big-air competitions, mountain coaster rides to concerts, disc golf to axe throwing.

And don't forget that it's always cooler at their upper elevations. Here is a rundown of the incredible range of activities at the four major mountains.

Big White

"Big White Ski Resort has planned an amazing season with 19 exhilarating, world-class, gravity-fed trails that range from rolling greens and flowy blues to technical and big-air blacks starting June 29," says sales director Andrew Daly.

Add a nine-hole disc golf course, refreshing outdoor patios and a lineup of talented musicians in Big White's Summer Music Series every Saturday in the Village starting July 8.

The mountain east of Kelowna also introduces a brand-new modular pump track in the Village Centre, providing a fun progression area for all ages, he said.

"It's an excellent place for young riders to learn and experienced riders to challenge themselves. The weekly Fiv'r Friday race series provides a great opportunity to have a blast with your friends!"

You can also experience an intense summer of downhill bike competitions like the adrenaline-fuelled B.C. Cup Weekend kicking off the season June 30 to July 2 and the Big White Enduro on Aug. 19.

To improve your biking skills, the Bronze course at the Slopestyle Centre will be exclusively open for Sunday Sessions in August. Look out for local pros who might join you on the course.

The thrilling Freeride Days MTB Festival returns July 20 to 22 featuring slopestyle events, big-air competitions and the best trick showcases by some of the world’s best riders. Pro-rider coaches at the Youth MTB Skills Clinic for ages 13 to 18 will teach cornering skills, jumping and racing techniques each weekend in August.

Hikers can ride the Bullet chairlift to stunning displays of vibrant wildflowers along Falcon Ridge, then unwind and refuel at six eateries and The Woods new patio in the heart of the Village Centre. Dogs are welcome, even on the chairlift.

For more info, go to bigwhite.com/summer. The Summer Hot Deals page has the latest accommodation specials, including season pass holder discounts starting at just $99 per night.

Photo: Robb Thompson In addition to offering more than 52 XC and DH trails totalling 139 kilometres, SilverStar Mountain Resort will host the Canada Cup/BC Cup/ BC Championships, Crankworx Summer Series, Wine Fest, and Silver Star Beer & Cider Fest this summer.

SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort opens its Bike Park with more than 52 XC and DH trails totalling 139 kilometres from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting June 23.

"We’ve added an extra Extended Play session on Saturdays, meaning riders will be able to enjoy the Bike Park until 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday," says marketing coordinator Chelsea Weisgerber.

"Our new trail, Chien Chaud, will be complete from top to bottom along with some other fun trail improvements and we’re adding bike carriers to our gondola, giving riders more ways to upload."

SilverStar will host the Canada Cup/B.C. Cup/ B.C. Championships on July 8-9. The Crankworx Summer Series Aug. 4 to 6 will feature the Rheeder Slopestyle, a gold-level Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Slopestyle event with course designed and built by local athlete Brett Rheeder. The SilverStar Wine Fest is August 10 to 13, and the SilverStar Beer & Cider Fest is Sept. 9.

Photo: Rueben Krabbe Sun Peaks Resort will fully open last year's major expansion of its Bike Park with a second mountain, several new trails and a second chairlift, Sundance, to the existing park on Mt. Tod. And the concert lineup will provide more live and free outdoor entertainment than ever before.

Sun Peaks

Last year, a major expansion of the Sun Peaks Bike Park added a second mountain, several new trails and a second chairlift, Sundance, to the existing park on Mt. Tod.

"This will be the first year that the expansion will be open for the full season," said Colin Brost, senior director for destination and market development with Tourism Sun Peaks.

"In addition to the bike park expansion last year, the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association partnered with the resort to build 10 kilometres of free-to-use, pedal-access trails on Mt. Morrisey. For 2023, we are opening an addition to our pedal-access trail offering in the alpine. Along with that, two more new trails on Mt. Morrisey will be opened by SPRTA."

Opening day is June 16. The Canada Cup finals and B.C. Cup DH race go Aug. 18 to 20 and the Canadian Enduro Series runs Sept. 23 and 24.

The Sun Peaks concert lineup will provide more live and free outdoor entertainment than ever before from Canada Day though the end of September, including Canadian music icons Delhi 2 Dublin on July 7, Current Swell on July 29 and Shred Kelly on Sept. 1. Retro Concert Weekend will be Aug. 25 to 27. The full music lineup is at sunpeaksresort.com/music.

You can find the full event calendar here.

Photo: Tom Poole Revelstoke Mountain Resort's No.1 summer attraction is its Pipe Mountain Coaster, above. It features two 1.4-kilometre tracks where you can reach speeds up to 42 km/h on twists and turns across ski runs, between glades and through a tunnel.

Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bike Park was actually the first in the Southern Interior to open on May 20 with access to the lower network of trails via mid-station on the Revelation Gondola. The park has 18 flowy and technical trails, ranging from green to double-black, more than 50 kilometres total.

"You can enjoy strictly downhill travel or climb further into the alpine and back down Fifty-Six Twenty (rumoured to be the longest flow trail ever built) running our full vertical drop of 5,620 feet," said Laura Meggs, communications manager in the marketing department.

However, Revelstoke Mountain Resort's No. 1 summer attraction is its the Pipe Mountain Coaster, with two 1.4-kilometre tracks (the second track will open June 24) where you can reach speeds up to 42 km/h on twists and turns across ski runs, between glades and through a tunnel.

"This family-friendly ride allows you to control your own speed, making it ideal for people of all ages," said Meggs.

The ultimate way to explore is the Play All Day Pass offering access to all of the resort's star attractions, two rides on the Pipe Mountain Coaster, checking out 50 different obstacles in the Aerial Adventure Park, exploring 20 kilometres of hiking trails, unlimited play with complimentary disc rental on the Woodchuck Disc Golf Course and 10 chucks at the Peak Axe Throwing.

More information is posted at revelstokemountainresort.com.

"You can take a ride on the Revelation Gondola, bringing you up to 5,500 feet, and dropping you off at several stunning mountain viewpoints and hiking trailheads," said Meggs.

"You will glide through the treetops to Revelstoke's most beautiful view, overlooking the Columbia River as it winds through the valley between two towering mountain ranges. Enjoy a burger at the Mackenzie Outpost before strolling your way up through subalpine rainforest to spectacular mountain views, wildflower meadows or an alpine lake."

"We have a wide range of events this summer: disc golf tournament, yoga in the plaza, Canadian Enduro League, Girls Gone Mild weekly social ride series, Bank Heist and Transelkirks Run," said Meggs.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.