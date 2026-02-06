MLB News

Broadcaster Buck Martinez retires after calling over 4,000 Blue Jays games

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — When Buck Martinez was traded to Toronto in 1981, he saw the city as a good place to end his Major League Baseball career.

His relationship with the team would end up lasting decades, as a player, manager and, most notably, a broadcaster.

Martinez announced his retirement from broadcasting in a statement on Friday, ending a career that saw him call over 4,000 Blue Jays games over four-plus decades in the booth.

He is leaving on a high, teaming with Dan Shulman to call every Blue Jays playoff game on Sportsnet in 2025, right up to their heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

"What a glorious season it was," Martinez said. "It was a joy and honour to be involved in each and every game through Game 7 of the World Series.

"Only one other outcome could have topped this fantastic year."

The 77-year-old from Redding, Calif., said he would have liked to be part of the Jays' 50th anniversary season this year, but after conversations with his wife Arlene, he decided it was time to "pass the torch." Martinez was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and took a leave of absence from April 17 to July 26 that year while undergoing treatment.

"It has been a fantastic journey with Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and the wonderful Blue Jays fans all over the world," he said.

"Thank you all for embracing me and welcoming my family and me in a way that has made us feel like we are part of yours."

"I look forward to continuing to root for the Blue Jays with you, and you'll always be in my heart," he added.

Martinez first tried broadcasting in 1982 when he covered the all-star game and post-season play for the Telemedia Radio Network.

After six seasons as a catcher in Toronto, his TV broadcast career began in 1987 as a Blue Jays colour commentator. He also worked for ESPN, XM Radio, TBS, and MLB International before joining Sportsnet in 2010.

Martinez served as an analyst with play-by-play announcer Shulman on the network for the last 10 seasons. The two had worked together previously with TSN.

"From the first day I worked with Buck way back in 1995 right through Game 7 of the World Series, I couldn’t have asked for a better broadcast partner," Shulman said in a release.

"No one worked harder, no one cared more. He’s one of the most significant figures in Blue Jays history, and someone who has meant the world to everyone he worked with at Sportsnet, both as a colleague and, even more importantly, as a great friend."

He was awarded the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Jack Graney Award as a member of the media who has made significant contributions to baseball in Canada.

Martinez also managed the Blue Jays in 2001 and part of the '02 season, compiling a 100-115 record. He was the skipper for the United States at the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006, facing former Blue Jays platoon-mate and Canada manager Ernie Whitt in what ended as an 8-6 upset by the Canadians.

“Buck has been one of the most prominent figures in the history of the Toronto Blue Jays, dedicating decades to the game he loves and to this organization as a player, manager, and broadcaster,” Blue Jays president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro said. "Buck has connected generations of fans with his passion, insight, and unparalleled storytelling. His legacy extends far beyond the microphone, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadian baseball fans."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2026.