Rogers: Average audience of 10.9 million tuned in for Game 7 of World Series
Nearly 11 million tuned in
TORONTO — An average audience of 10.9 million viewers watched Game 7 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Rogers Communications.
The media company says the combined viewership on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and Citytv for Saturday night's Game 7 coverage makes it the most-watched English-language broadcast in Canada outside of the 2010 Winter Olympics.
In a release, Rogers says the average audience peaked at 14 million around 11:38 p.m. ET when Ernie Clement came to bat with two on and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Blue Jays ended up losing the game 5-4 in 11 innings.
Rogers says the World Series averaged 7.5 million viewers, with 23 million Canadians tuning in at some point.
The seven World Series broadcasts were the seven most-watched Blue Jays games ever.
In the United States, the game averaged a combined 25.98 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming services, according to early ratings provided by Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics.
Final U.S. numbers are expected to be released on Tuesday.
— With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.
More MLB articles
- Work starts at Glenfair siteKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Students ready to shineKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Easier to get a permitVernon - 1:00 pm
- Big game on the big screenOliver - 12:05 pm
- Use agreement was unclearMerritt - 12:00 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]