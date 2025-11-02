MLB News

Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings to win World Series

Dodgers win World Series

Photo: The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays lost Game 7 of the World Series in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers came back for a 5-4 win in 11 innings.

Will Smith's tiebreaking home run off Shane Bieber was the difference. The Blue Jays had runners on the corners in the bottom of the 11th but Yoshinobu Yamamoto got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a game-ending double play.

The Dodgers came streaming out of the dugout in celebration while the sellout crowd of 44,713 at Rogers Centre was silenced.

The Blue Jays had a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning but closer Jeff Hoffman gave up a solo shot to Miguel Rojas that tied it.

Toronto loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth but centre-fielder Andy Pages ran down Ernie Clement's deep drive at the wall to force extra innings.

Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays in the third inning. Max Muncy hit a solo shot for the Dodgers in the eighth.

Starter Max Scherzer worked into the fifth inning for the Blue Jays while Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani was pulled after giving up the Bichette blast.

The benched emptied in the fourth inning after Justin Wrobleski hit Andres Gimenez with a pitch. Cooler heads prevailed after some jawing in the infield.

The Dodgers scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and again in the sixth. Ernie Clement scored in the bottom of the sixth for Toronto.

The teams split the first two games of the best-of-seven series at Rogers Centre before Toronto took two of three at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles rebounded with a Game 6 win on Friday to set up the winner-take-all showdown.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Scherzer delivered over his 4 1/3-inning appearance. Blue Jays manager John Schneider let him work out of a fourth-inning jam before replacing him with Louis Varland in the fifth. Scherzer acknowledged the standing ovation by waving to the crowd before pounding his fist into his chest several times.

Dodgers: Pitching on short rest, Ohtani threw only 51 pitches before getting the hook. The two-way superstar had two hits and a walk at the plate.

KEY MOMENT

Smith's homer came on a 2-0 pitch and travelled 366 feet.

KEY STAT

The Dodgers are the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees, who won three titles in a row from 1998-2000.

COMING UP

The countdown to the 2026 season has begun. Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in mid-February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.