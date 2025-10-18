MLB News

Seven charged for flying drones over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays post-season

Photo: The Canadian Press Rogers Centre in Toronto

Toronto police say they’ve charged seven more people for illegally flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays post-season baseball games.

Police say earlier this week the Toronto Emergency Management and Public Order Unit used “specialized drone technology” to identify and intercept seven unauthorized drone flights over and around the baseball stadium during games on Sunday and Monday.

They say eight charges were laid against seven people for operating drones contrary to the Canadian Aviation Regulations and for violating federally designated no-fly zones.

The Rogers Centre drone policy says the stadium is within the nearby Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's no-fly zone.

Police fined two people earlier this month for flying drones over the stadium during games.

The Jays are back at home on Sunday for Game 6 against the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.