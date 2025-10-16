MLB News

Homer Happy! Blue Jays' offence comes alive in 13-4 Game 3 win over Mariners in ALCS

Jays win big in Game 3

Photo: The Canadian Press

SEATTLE — Toronto manager John Schneider said he wanted more uppercuts than jabs from his team in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

A series of haymakers did the trick.

Toronto hit five home runs in a resounding 13-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night to get on the board in the best-of-seven series.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run blast, Andres Gimenez had a two-run homer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Addison Barger hit solo shots as the Blue Jays used an 18-hit attack to pummel the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

"The big dogs came out," said Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw.

The 18 hits tied a franchise playoff record set in Game 4 of the 1993 World Series against Philadelphia. Toronto also became the first team since the 1999 Boston Red Sox to score at least 13 runs in multiple games in a single post-season.

For a club coming off a couple flat performances in home losses at Rogers Centre, Toronto needed a win to avoid falling into the dreaded 0-3 hole.

"We know who we are and we trust everybody, and yeah, that's a big bounce-back," said Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement.

Toronto entered play with a total of four runs and eight hits in the series. For Game 3, Schneider slotted Anthony Santander into the cleanup spot, moved Davis Schneider to the bench and dropped Barger to No. 7 in the order.

"I said it when we left Toronto: I hope we find some slug in the air out here," said John Schneider. "Maybe we did."

There was no maybe about it.

Toronto's offence came alive with five runs in the third inning and followed with at least a run in each of the next three frames.

Right-hander Shane Bieber, acquired at the trade deadline for big games like this, did his part by becoming the first Toronto starter to complete six innings in this post-season.

He was in top form after giving up an early two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez. Bieber struck out the side in the second inning and allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

"I'm very happy with the team victory today," Bieber said. "That's what they brought me here to do."

Guerrero had four hits while Gimenez and Springer chipped in with three apiece. Toronto had six players with multiple hits on the night.

Most of the sellout crowd of 46,471 roared when Rodriguez hit a 414-foot shot in the first inning. The pockets of Blue Jays supporters in the stadium got their turn to cheer when Gimenez went deep off George Kirby in the third.

Guerrero doubled for his first hit of the series and scored on Daulton Varsho's two-run double. Springer's solo shot in the fourth inning - a 431-footer to straightaway centre - made it 6-2 and Guerrero led off the fifth with a 406-foot blast of his own.

Kirk's homer in Toronto's four-run sixth essentially iced it.

"This is a team that has swung the bat well all year, and they didn't miss much tonight," said Mariners manager Dan Wilson.

Seattle's Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh hit back-to-back solo homers in garbage time off Yariel Rodriguez. Barger went deep in the ninth.

A series that looked like it had the makings of a sweep suddenly has a much different feel.

The Blue Jays will turn to Max Scherzer in Game 4 on Thursday while the Mariners counter with fellow right-hander Luis Castillo.

"It's nice to put the blueprint of what has got us here out in real time in a game that you needed to do it," John Schneider said. "So momentum can be a real thing.

"We're going to approach tomorrow like the series is 0-0 and continue to try to do everything we can to win."

The Mariners will host Game 5 on Friday. If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they would be played back in Toronto.

The Blue Jays are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016. Toronto hasn't reached the World Series since winning a second straight title in 1993.

The Mariners have never won the American League title. The series winner will play the National League champion in the Fall Classic starting Oct. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.