Jays will have tough division rival in ALDS. How do they match up?

Jays prepare for tough test

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays did just enough to hold off the hard-charging New York Yankees in the race for the American League East title, clinching the division crown on the final day of the regular season with a 13-4 win Sunday over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

The win gave the Blue Jays the best record in the American League and home-field advantage until the World Series. It also advanced Toronto directly to an American League Division Series instead of having to battle through a wild-card matchup.

However, Toronto's path to the AL Championship Series will go through either the Yankees or the Boston Red Sox. Both teams, who have yet to face Toronto in the post-season, are division rivals who will likely give the Blue Jays a tough fight.

BLUE JAYS VS. YANKEES

Toronto won the season series against New York 8-5, which proved to be a crucial tiebreaker as the two teams finished tied in the standings at the end of the season (94-68). Four of those wins came during a June 30-July 3 series sweep at Rogers Centre that moved the Blue Jays into first place in the AL East.

But the Yankees enter the post-season as the hottest team in baseball, winning eight straight games and 11 of their last 12. They were able to erase a five-game deficit in the division standings and draw level with Toronto with four games to go before the Blue Jays recovered from a stumble down the stretch and won the remainder of their games.

Both teams are offensive powerhouses. The Bronx Bombers led the majors with 849 runs scored, while the Jays were second in the American League with 798.

The Yankees' offence is led by two-time and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. The right-fielder had another monster campaign in 2025, leading the majors with a .331 batting average and belting 53 homers and driving in 114 runs.

Bo Bichette, one of Toronto's offensive catalysts, is on the injured list with a left knee strain. Jays manager John Schneider says he hopes to have the star shortstop back for the start of the ALDS. Bichette was tied for second in the AL with a .311 batting average. And despite missing the last 20 games of the season, he finished tied for second in the majors with 181 hits, just three behind leader Bobby Witt of the Kansas City Royals.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old outfielder/designated hitter George Springer turned back the clock in 2025, batting .309 with 32 homers and 84 RBIs. And superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .292 with 23 homers and 84 RBIs.

The Yankees appear to have an edge in pitching, with two starters in Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA) and Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.03 ERA) who flirted with 20 wins this season. Toronto had two pitchers in double-digit wins — Chris Bassitt (11-9, 3.96 ERA) and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA). Bassitt is on the injured list with back inflammation but the Jays hope to have him back for the ALDS. Toronto has a couple of options with high upsides in Shane Bieber, who Toronto acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline and has looked solid after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and promising rookie Trey Yesavage.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman had 33 saves, third in the AL, out of 40 opportunities. The Yankees' closing assignment has been split between Devin Williams (18 saves in 22 chances) and David Bednar (10 saves in 13 chances).

BLUE JAYS VS. RED SOX

The Blue Jays again won the season series 8-5, but 10 games of the series took place in the first half of the season when the Red Sox had a losing record.

Boston turned its season around in the second half and put the Blue Jays' chances to clinch the AL East in doubt in the penultimate series of the season.

Boston won the first two games at Rogers Centre by a combined score of 11-2 as the surging Yankees pulled level. Toronto won the final game 6-1 before closing out with the sweep of the Rays.

Boston doesn't have an offensive star of the calibre of Judge or Bichette, but it can still put up runs. Boston's five wins against the Jays came with a combined score of 40-8, and three of them came on the road.

The Red Sox also have a dangerous ace pitcher in Garrett Crochet, who is 4-1 with a 0.94 ERA and 24 strikeouts in six appearances (four starts) against Toronto.

Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman has 32 saves in 34 chances and has 85 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings.

YANKEES VS. RED SOX

Who will win the battle of the bitter archrivals to face the Jays in the ALDS? While the Yankees have the momentum, the Red Sox took nine of 13 games in this year's season series.

Boston has also won the last three playoff matchups with the Yankees, including a thrilling comeback from 3-0 down in the 2004 ALCS before going on to win the World Series.

They also beat the Yankees 3-1 in a 2018 ALDS en route to another World Series title and downed New York in a one-game wild-card round in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.