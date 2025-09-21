American League-best Blue Jays beat Royals 8-5 and clinch their 1st postseason berth since 2023
Jays clinch playoff berth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez drove in two runs apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 Sunday and clinched a playoff berth.
Toronto is the first team in the American League to secure a spot in the playoffs, returning to the postseason for the first time since 2023, and improved its AL-best and AL East-leading record to 90-66.
The Blue Jays scored three runs in the second inning on run-scoring hits by Gimenez, Tyler Heineman and George Springer. Guerrero hit a two-run double in the fifth and Addison Barger followed with an RBI double to give Toronto a 6-2 lead.
After the Royals cut their deficit to 6-5, Ernie Clement and Gimenez had RBI hits in the eighth to extend Toronto's lead to 8-5.
Toronto starter Trey Yesavage worked four innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two. Seranthony Dominguez (4-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Jeff Hoffman recorded his 32nd save of the season.
Carter Jensen had a two-run double in the fourth inning, Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez hit consecutive run-scoring singles in the fifth and Randal Grichuk picked up an RBI in the sixth to complete Kansas City's scoring.
Michael Wacha (9-13) gave up six earned runs on eight hits in five innings with one walk and four strikeouts.
KEY MOMENT
Gimenez's triple in the eighth all but sealed the win, giving the Blue Jays a three-run lead.
KEY STAT
Toronto snapped a four-game skid. The Blue Jays still control their own destiny as far as their finish in the AL.
UP NEXT
The Blue Jays send RHP Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.38 ERA) against he visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Royals head to Los Angeles to face the Angels. Neither team has named a starter.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
More MLB articles
- Crash into pole kills manBC - 3:01 pm
- Provincial curling champsRichmond - 3:00 pm
- Teens help boost food bankKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Snowfall warnings in effectNorth BC, Yukon - 2:45 pm
- Carney meets ZelenskyyCanada - 1:41 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]