Business summit served as a wake-up call for B.C.

Last week, I had the privilege of attending the B.C. Business Summit 2024 on Monday, followed by judging the IGen Challenge on Tuesday evening.

I was blown away by the talent and innovation the students showcased, tackling modern-day problems with fresh perspectives. In contrast, the B.C. Business Summit had a more somber tone, highlighting urgent economic challenges and the need for strategic reforms.

The juxtaposition of these two events underscores a crucial point—while our current economic policies and trends may paint a worrying picture, the innovative spirit of the next generation offers hope.

If we do not change course in our economy, we risk losing this next generation of great talent.

The summit's keynote sessions, led by former B.C. premiers Glen Clark and Christy Clark, were particularly impactful.

Glen Clark emphasized the critical need for policy changes and robust infrastructure to support sustainable growth, warning that without these investments, B.C. risks falling behind in an increasingly competitive global market. His message was clear. The urgency of these issues cannot be overstated.

Christy Clark echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of creating a business-friendly environment. She pointed out current policies are leading to an economic downturn, urging immediate action to ensure long-term prosperity. Her words resonated deeply, especially for those of us in Kelowna, where the local economy heavily relies on small businesses and startups.

Without supportive policies, many of these businesses may struggle to survive, leading to a potential exodus of local talent seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

The discussions throughout the summit repeatedly touched on the need for strategic economic reforms. There was a palpable sense of urgency as business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts highlighted systemic issues such as housing affordability, labour shortages, and regulatory environmental and bureaucratic burdens that are stifling economic growth.

The warnings were clear. Without addressing these fundamental problems, B.C.'s economic future looks precarious. For Kelowna, known for its high cost of living and housing market challenges, these issues hit particularly close to home.

One particularly alarming presentation revealed new polling data indicating more than 35% of British Columbians are considering leaving the province, with more than 50% of those aged 18 to 34 contemplating relocation.

This significant warning suggests the next generation does not see themselves making it in B.C.’s economy and high-cost-of-living environment. For Kelowna, which prides itself on being a great place for young families and professionals, this trend is worrying and could have long-term implications for our community.

Throughout the summit, there was a consensus that, while B.C. has significant potential, realizing this potential requires immediate and decisive changes in government policy. Many attendees expressed that these changes might only be possible with a new government.

This sentiment resonates with many in Kelowna who feel that current policies are not doing enough to support local businesses and economic growth.

The B.C. Business Summit 2024 served as a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the province. The insights and warnings shared at the summit underscored the urgent need for strategic investments, policy reforms, and a balanced approach to economic growth. Without these interventions, B.C. risks economic stagnation and a decline in its competitive standing.

As we look to the future, it is imperative we heed the warnings delivered at the summit, and find policies that will keep our youth, like those at the IGen Challenge, here. The stakes are high and the time for complacency is over.

We must act now to secure a brighter future for all British Columbians, especially those of us in Kelowna who are directly impacted by these economic trends. If we fail to act, we risk losing our brightest minds to more prosperous regions, leaving B.C. and Kelowna struggling to catch up.

My question to you is this:

Are you concerned about the current economic track in BC? Why or why not?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Please email me at [email protected] or call me at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

