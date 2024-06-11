Need for more childcare spaces in B.C. is critical

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

Sarah and John (names changed for privacy) recently came in to discuss an impossible situation.

They are a hardworking couple who, despite their best efforts, are struggling to find affordable childcare for their two young children. Sarah works in healthcare, a sector already stretched thin, and John is a skilled tradesman. Both contribute significantly to our community, yet they are faced with an impossible choice—find affordable childcare or consider moving away from the city they love.

Their story is not unique. Across British Columbia, families are grappling with the same issue. The B.C. NDP campaigned in 2017 to address this by creating more childcare spaces and making them universally $10 per day, but (in government) it has failed to deliver.

While the federal government has put forward the majority of money for childcare funding spaces right now, the provincial government has only raised its spending by a meagre 4%.

The track record of the current provincial government shows it has failed to deliver on their promises. Despite its commitments, the number of new childcare spaces created has been insufficient to meet the growing demand.

Since 2019, the number of childcare spaces in B.C. has decreased by 10,600, while the number of children has increased by more than 50,000. That leaves parents on waiting lists for months, sometimes years, without any relief in sight. Of the families using child care in B.C., 58.8% reported difficulty finding it in 2023, up from 46.5% in 2019.

This failure has real consequences. Parents are forced to cut back on work hours, quit their jobs or, like Sarah and John, consider moving to places where childcare is more accessible.

The lack of accessible and affordable childcare is not just a personal issue for these families, it is an economic crisis that affects us all.

BC United understands accessible and affordable childcare is not a luxury, is a necessity. It is essential for the economic stability and growth of our province. It’s plan is straightforward and achievable. It will deliver $10-a-day childcare by having the money follow the child, rather than having designated spaces, ensuring families do not have to make the tough choice between their careers and their children's well-being.

Childcare is a cornerstone of a thriving economy. When parents have reliable childcare options, they can participate fully in the workforce, driving productivity and growth.

Businesses benefit from a more stable and available workforce, reducing turnover and training costs. The broader economy benefits from the increased spending power of families who are not burdened by exorbitant childcare costs. BC United's plan is rooted in economic pragmatism. It will invest in building new childcare spaces and improving existing ones.

By partnering with communities, private providers, and educational institutions, a diverse network of childcare options that meet the needs of all families can be created. This approach will not only address the immediate crisis but also lay the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth in our childcare sector.

Moreover, the plan will support early childhood educators by ensuring they receive fair wages and professional development opportunities. High-quality childcare starts with well-supported educators who are passionate about their work and committed to our children's future. We owe it to our children, our families, and our province to get this right.

It's time for a new vision for childcare in British Columbia. Let's work together to make affordable, accessible childcare a reality for all.

My question for you is this:

How has the lack of affordable childcare impacted your family and your ability to work or participate in our community?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Please email me at [email protected] or call my office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.