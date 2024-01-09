Crippling cost increases just just keep coming

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

It will be no surprise that the cost of living in B.C. is cripplingly high.

Family, friends and colleagues all bemoan the fact that everything is costing more than it did last year, or the year before. I would love to give hope that the cost of things will come down this year, but as we step into 2024, sadly, that hope is not possible to give.

There are some key factors contributing to this economic shift, impacting every aspect of daily life.

Firstly, utility bills are on the upswing. Both FortisBC and BC Hydro have announced rate hikes, a change that directly affects household budgets. This increase is a significant concern for families striving to balance their expenses. With further electrification, more infrastructure will be required, and costs may continue to escalate.

And then there’s housing. The housing market, a critical aspect of living costs, is also seeing considerable change. The B.C. NDP government has created a flurry of new laws around housing, from the elimination of single-family zoning, transit-oriented densification and new charges that can be put on housing.

While dramatic change was necessary, most experts agree housing will still go up in value and price – both in the short-term and long. In the short-term, rent and real estate prices will continue to climb, creating a challenging environment for both renters and prospective homebuyers. That trend is particularly pronounced in Kelowna, where the housing market has always been dynamic.

In the long-term, prices will still climb. They might not go up as much as they might have without intervention but will still go up. The housing crisis will continue.

And then there’s transportation costs. There will be increases to the transportation provided by the government.

BC Ferries, an essential service for many, has introduced annual fare hikes, despite having received $500 million last March, specifically to prevent this rise.

Announcing that fares will go up is a contradiction to what the money given by the government were for. Moreover, those rising costs negatively affect daily commuters and those who rely on the service for essential travel.

The B.C. carbon tax will also go up in April. That will further escalate fuel prices. The carbon tax not only impacts personal transportation costs but also has a ripple effect on the pricing of goods and services. British Columbians pay the highest taxes on fuel in Canada, and thus have the highest fuel rates per litre.

Lastly, the inflation rate has led to a noticeable increase in grocery prices. Everyday items and basic necessities have become more expensive, adding to the financial strain on households. That increase is estimated between 2.5% and 4.5% this year, which would be down from last year but still on an upward trajectory and well above the target of 2%.

These factors collectively paint a challenging economic picture for 2024.

As residents of Kelowna and B.C. as a whole adapt to the changes, it will be imperative to find ways to mitigate the impact of the rising costs on our daily lives. People just want a reprieve.

Part of the solution is to stimulate the economy and get more great-paying jobs into the private sector.

More still needs to be done to lower the cost of housing and relieve the pressure people are feeling today. And the province needs to focus on what will lower costs for people, rather than giving money away without any accountability as to the outcomes on British Columbians.

My question to you is this:

What more do you think the government should do to lower the cost of living?

I love hearing from you and read every email I receive. Please email me at [email protected] or call my office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

