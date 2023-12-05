B.C. has a number of issues that need to be addressed says MLA

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

In British Columbia, a province once celebrated for its robust public services and quality of life, a crisis looms large, rooted in governmental mismanagement, short-sighted policies, and a lack of collaborative leadership.

The current state of affairs paints a grim picture—a healthcare system on the brink of collapse, an unprecedented surge in homelessness, skyrocketing housing costs and a cost of living crisis fuelled by enormous debt.

Every day, I receive emails and calls from constituents asking why the services they depend on in B.C. aren’t working anymore.

The NDP government has broken B.C. with its inadequate strategies and policies. In cities like Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna, the homelessness crisis is visibly worsening. The government's response has been largely reactive, failing to address the root causes of homelessness, such as mental health issues and the lack of affordable housing.

I have written extensively about the healthcare system, that used to be held in high regard, now on the brink of collapse.

The housing market is experiencing an unprecedented surge in costs. Limited supply and high demand have pushed the dream of homeownership out of reach for many, exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor.

The cost of living in B.C. is escalating at an alarming rate, further burdened by the province's increasing debt. The NDP's approach to spending focuses on short-term solutions rather than long-term sustainability. This has resulted in higher taxes and an increase in public servants, but these measures have not translated into better services. Instead, they have contributed to a deepening affordability crisis that affects the average citizen.

And these are only four of the areas of decline, but the ones that I hear about the most.

A healthy democracy thrives on the opposition's role in offering suggestions, amendments, and critiques. However, the current government in B.C. has adopted a worrying pattern of suppressing debate, dismissing amendments, and demonstrating a lack of willingness to collaborate.

This approach extends to the government's interactions with local municipalities, where it often employs a heavy-handed approach, undermining the principles of democracy and hindering the development of comprehensive solutions to these complex issues.

The current state of B.C. is a stark reminder of a government that has lost sight of its responsibility to its citizens. The failures in healthcare, housing, and economic management are clear indicators of a governance style lacking in foresight, collaboration, and responsiveness.

The province's future now hinges on the willingness of the government to acknowledge its mistakes, engage in meaningful dialogue, and adopt a more inclusive and visionary approach.

In response to these challenges, BC United presents a hopeful vision for the province's future. Committed to addressing the failings of the current government, BC United proposes a renewed focus on improving healthcare through a better system of care.

This includes addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals and reducing wait times for essential medical procedures.

In tackling the homelessness and housing crisis, BC United emphasizes the importance of treatment and recovery programs for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Furthermore, it advocates for an acceleration of housing supply to make homes more accessible and affordable for all.

And BC United is committed to rebooting our economy, not with more public sector jobs, but with the resource sector, private sector, and innovation we so desperately need.

BC United's approach represents a shift towards a more responsive and responsible governance model. By prioritizing long-term solutions over short-term fixes, and by fostering a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity,

BC United aims to restore trust in government and lead British Columbia towards a brighter, more sustainable future. The party's commitment to revitalizing the province offers a glimmer of hope in these challenging times, presenting practical and impactful solutions to mend what has been broken and to build a stronger, more resilient British Columbia.

My question to you is this:

What public service would you like fixed first?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Please email me at [email protected] or call the office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.