Serious impediments to B.C.'s plan to make EVs the only option as of 2035

The British Columbia government recently unveiled its much-touted amendments to the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Act, with the lofty goal of achieving 100% ZEV light-duty vehicle sales by 2035.

While the government's grandstanding about embracing cleaner transportation options may garner praise from some, the discerning eye reveals a slew of issues that are emblematic of their questionable priorities.

Unrealistic sales targets—The proposed sales targets appear nothing short of a pipe dream. Automakers are now burdened with the daunting task of meeting escalating percentages of ZEV sales each year, culminating in an implausible 100% by 2035.

To provide some context, ZEV’s made up a paltry 21% of new light-duty vehicle sales in B.C. in 2023. While the government points to past performance, going from 21% to 100% in just over a decade is a Herculean feat at best.

Adding fuel to the fire, the auto industry is far from cooperating. Behemoths like Tesla are suffering financial losses, Ford is scaling down its EV production, Toyota remains skeptical of the EV boom, and GM is backing away from EVs. This potentially spells disaster for securing dependable and affordable electric vehicles for British Columbians.

Economic burden on consumers—The government's accelerated targets threaten to pile a burdensome weight on consumers, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds. Electric vehicles are, without a doubt, a luxury many simply cannot afford. Forcing a swift transition to electric vehicles will only exacerbate the divide between the haves and have-nots.

Government subsidies have been a lifeline for some, but the viability of such subsidy programs is questionable as the number of ZEVs on the road multiplies. Can taxpayers truly bear the escalating costs? Additionally, the magnitude of these subsidies is astonishing, further taxing the already beleaguered taxpayer.

Reliance on rebate programs—The government's over-reliance on rebate programs to spur ZEV adoption is not only questionable but also precarious. As the ZEV numbers grow, so do the fiscal demands of these programs. Can the government realistically maintain these subsidies in the long run without suffocating taxpayers under an insurmountable financial burden?

Infrastructure challenges—Even if electric vehicles were to become more affordable, the state of the charging infrastructure presents a considerable hurdle. The province's pledge of $7 million in funding to resurrect the Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program is a feeble attempt to address a burgeoning problem, particularly in less densely populated regions where charging infrastructure is already inadequate.

A more pressing concern is the staggering cost of the necessary electricity infrastructure. With the impending surge in EV’s, a colossal increase in electricity consumption is on the horizon.

A February report from Fortis BC estimated a staggering $3.4 billion expenditure to meet electrification goals in Kelowna, an expense that would likely translate into an astronomical $28,300 bill for each resident. This is a fiscal burden that the public simply cannot endure.

While the government's commitment to reducing emissions may be commendable on the surface, their execution is far from praiseworthy.

The amended ZEV Act stands to exacerbate problems rather than solving them, driven by unrealistic targets, potential economic inequality and an unsettling lack of attention to critical infrastructure challenges.

A more sober and pragmatic approach, one that genuinely considers economic, social and logistical realities is indispensable for a successful transition to zero-emission vehicles in British Columbia.

It's not enough for the government to set ambitious targets. A more judicious and considerate plan, one that respects the financial realities and welfare of British Columbians, should be the real focus.

Let's strive for a transition that's truly sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial for the people, instead of being a political grandstand.

My question to you is this:

Will you be buying an EV if it wasn't mandated, and why?

I love hearing from you and read every email you write to me. Please email me at [email protected] and call me at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.