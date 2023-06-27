Time foe study is over, action needed on homelessness

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

Last week, I hosted a visiting MLA from another riding.

She asked for a tour that would highlight both the challenges Kelowna faces and the positive strides our community has made.

Eagerly, I showed her the KF Aerospace’s Centre of Excellence, where she could explore the new airplanes and tour the museum section. We visited Canco's new head office to understand their growth trajectory, a story rooted in modernizing gas stations into community hubs – replete with charging stations, food and convenience stores. Her delight was palpable.

We also toured Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, hearing about the incredible assistance it provides to our community. Besides housing and feeding those in need, it also supports local businesses as it increases interactions with the homeless, an initiative that is truly inspirational. However, we also learned about its limitations.

For the first time in its 50-year history, the demand for meals has surpassed what it can supply. Despite their tireless efforts of its staff and volunteers, the Gospel Mission has been unable to provide meals for everyone in need.

We also confronted some other less encouraging aspects. A trip down the rail trail left the visiting MLA shocked. The staggering number of homeless individuals was simply overwhelming. But the sight is common in other areas of our community too. Tents, shopping carts and people seeking shelter in alleys, parks and alcoves have become all-too-common sights.

The reality is homelessness in Kelowna has increased, with the numbers doubling over the past year, despite the addition of more shelter beds in our community.

The root of this issue? The provincial government’s policies and governance are a direct contributor to the situation we see on our streets. Those struggling are evidence of the trajectory we are on. Some are grappling with economic hardships, unable to make ends meet due to the high cost of living. Others are dealing with mental illness and, unable to find the necessary supports, resort to self-medication.

Many of those vulnerable individuals fall prey to those who exploit their predicament.

Are there those who choose to live on the street? Maybe. However, perhaps if hope, help and a home were offered, their choice might be different. For those trapped in the grip of addiction, making sound choices becomes increasingly difficult.

Regardless of the reasons, it's clear the government’s current approach isn't working.

Last week, the B.C’s housing minister addressed the Urban Development Institute. Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas had some pertinent questions for him, about what the city needs in order to support those in need.

I support Dyas and his requests for funding and health supports to address this multi-faceted issue. As many know, cities like Kelowna don’t have the financial or, in some cases, the jurisdictional capacity to address these kinds of problems head on. Sadly, it seems upper levels of government have been all too happy to download the responsibility to our cities.

It is past time that the provincial government put forward a comprehensive, province-wide action plan to help our homeless population find the shelter and assistance that is right for them.

I specifically say an “action” plan because we don’t have time for another of the government’s vaunted studies. We know what the problem is and now we need to act.

(The writer and activist) Maya Angelou famously said: “If it is true that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, isn't it also true a society is only as healthy as its sickest citizen and only as wealthy as its most deprived?”

I invite you to share your thoughts. My question today is:

What do you believe should be done to address homelessness in Kelowna?

I love hearing from you and read every email that you write me. You can email me at [email protected] or call the office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.