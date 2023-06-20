The need for more housing remains a pressing problem

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield.

Looking out across Kelowna's housing landscape, it's hard to spot the hopeful glimmers many have been longing for.

Unfortunately, a report by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) last week didn’t offer much positive news.

"Truthfully, the housing affordability problem appears to be worsening, not improving," said Bob Dugan, chief economist at CMHC, in a recent interview with The Canadian Press.

Kelowna's housing market, mirroring wider trends of B.C., is not immune to the escalating affordability crisis. In fact, the city has experienced some of the most rapid increases in housing prices in the province. In Kelowna, surging house prices have outpaced even the provincial increases. At just over $1million, Kelowna’s average single family home price is now considerably over B.C.’s average, which itself is higher than the national average of $729,044.

Kelowna continues to be the fourth most expensive housing market in Canada behind just Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria.

This surge has been driven by a combination of factors, including rising demand and constrained supply. One of the major challenges Kelowna faces is the pressing shortage of available housing units.

A booming tech sector, combined with the city's appeal as a retirement destination, has significantly increased demand. However, housing development has not kept pace, resulting in upward pressure on prices. That is further exacerbated by geographical constraints.

This isn't due to a lack of interest in building or demand for housing, but rather, it's a consequence of labour shortages, escalating interest rates, material costs, zoning disputes, long zoning timelines and the dreaded NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) syndrome.

That means we have less housing for people who are desperately looking for it.

Most thought that with the rise in interest rates, housing prices would come down. That happened for a short time, but it seems to have stopped, according to the B.C. Real Estate Association, that just released its latest data. These latest figures show prices have almost returned to previous levels.

Housing starts—a yardstick of new residential construction and a telltale sign of how Canada is addressing housing supply gaps—dipped 23% in May compared to April. That drop, mainly in apartments, condos and other multi-unit housing projects, happened in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. CMHC now predicts we'll see between 210,000 and 220,000 new constructions this year across Canada. B.C. is predicted to emulate that decrease in housing starts.

But there is hope. CMHC doesn't deem the affordability conundrum unsolvable. It believes that with collective effort, we can turn things around. For example, CMHC rental incentives have resulted in about 24,000 rental units in B.C. in the last few years, double the housing created by B.C. Housing.

The provincial government would love to take credit for the CMHC program that provides incentives to developers to build purpose-built rentals in its own housing statistics, but that would be an error.

In addition to increasing supply, there's a need to revise our perceptions of success. We have to normalize different modes of housing, and get more creative with our zoning bylaws. We need to accommodate families and visitors comfortably.

While the road ahead looks tough, crises often lead to new ways of thinking and doing things. I'm hopeful we'll find solutions to build more efficiently.

My question to you this week is in two parts:

How does the rising cost of housing affect your family and what solutions to this pressing problem do you see?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Email me at [email protected] or call the office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the BC United MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.