Central Okangan needs better transportation planning

Photo: Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

Kelowna is beautiful. We are known as a city with stunning landscapes, vineyards, golf courses, beaches and outdoor recreational opportunities.

But we are also gaining notoriety for an issue that is less favourable—severe traffic congestion.

Most who live in Kelowna, or those who visit, will talk about the traffic from Bridge Hill to the airport. As Kelowna's population continues to grow, traffic congestion has become an increasingly pressing issue. Long waits at intersections, bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hours and frustration among drivers are now daily realities for many residents.

This congestion not only affects the quality of life for our community but also has a negative impact on the environment, as idling vehicles release harmful emissions into the air. One of the key factors exacerbating traffic congestion in Kelowna is the limited availability of public transit options.

For many residents, particularly those in outlying areas, public transit is either nonexistent or insufficient to meet their needs. As a result, more people are forced to rely on their vehicles for transportation, further increasing congestion on our roads. With limited public transit options and a rapidly growing population, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to address this problem before it spirals out of control.

Recently, the Ministry of Transportation released a report on possible solutions for the traffic problems in Kelowna. The report highlighted the urgency of addressing Kelowna's traffic congestion. Alarmingly, a second crossing of Okanagan Lake was not considered in the report, nor was funding allocated for any of the proposed projects. That indicates we cannot rely solely on the government to address this issue. The community must come together and advocate for proactive solutions.

I believe it is essential that we prioritize the development of alternative transportation options, such as expanding public transit, promoting cycling and implementing carpooling programs. By doing so, we can reduce the number of vehicles on our roads, thereby alleviating congestion.

But that is not the only answer. Our population will continue to grow and will need more options for both people and goods to move through our community. Thus, we must invest in infrastructure improvements that facilitate smoother traffic flow, such as synchronized traffic signals and improved road designs. These changes will not only help to reduce congestion, but will also make our roads safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Finally, we must consider the long-term impacts of our choices today. As our city continues to grow, we must ensure we are planning for sustainable growth that takes into account the need for efficient transportation networks. This includes exploring the possibility of a second crossing, which could significantly ease traffic pressure on existing infrastructure.

As an example, a second crossing might be for specific zero-emission vehicles, rapid transit or light rail.

We must not wait for the situation to become untenable before we act. Rather, we must seize the opportunity to make a meaningful, lasting impact on the quality of life for our residents. The costs of ignoring the future and not planning for our infrastructure needs might be catastrophic. With thoughtful planning, we can ensure Kelowna remains a vibrant, prosperous community for generations to come.

My question to you this week is this:

Do you think that we need a future second crossing?

I love hearing from you, and I read every email. You can write me at Renee.[email protected] or call my office at 250-712-3620.

Renee Merrifield is the B.C. Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Mission.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.