Architectural showpiece in sought-after neighbourhood

Luxury living redefined

Set high above the city in one of Kelowna’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, this architectural showpiece seamlessly blends elevated design, thoughtful functionality, and resort-style living. With award-winning landscaping, panoramic lake and city views, and a layout designed for both entertaining and aging-in-place, this estate represents the pinnacle of Okanagan luxury.

From the moment you arrive, the home makes a striking first impression. Natural stone flooring extends from the exterior into the grand foyer, complemented by granite accents and soaring ceilings that create a sense of timeless sophistication. The open-concept main level is both elegant and inviting, anchored by a dramatic two-way stone fireplace that connects the living and dining spaces.

At the heart of the home, a chef-inspired kitchen is equipped with top-tier Viking, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, perfectly suited for both intimate family meals and large-scale entertaining. Walls of windows frame sweeping views while enhancing the effortless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the main living areas.

The primary suite on the main level offers a private sanctuary, featuring vaulted ceilings, power blinds, and a spa-inspired ensuite complete with a steam shower, freestanding soaker tub, and a custom dressing room designed with both luxury and practicality in mind.

The walkout lower level transforms into a destination of its own. Here, residents and guests can enjoy a soundproof home theatre, fully equipped gym, full bar, and expansive recreation space. Retractable glass walls open directly to the outdoors, creating a seamless transition between interior comfort and open-air living.

Designed for year-round enjoyment, the outdoor spaces are nothing short of spectacular. Multiple patios are thoughtfully positioned for both sun and shade, enhanced by fire features, a tranquil koi pond, built-in misters and heaters, and a fully appointed outdoor kitchen. The infinity-edge pool, complete with hot tub and cabana, overlooks the lake and twinkling city lights offering a true resort-style experience at home.

Additional highlights include a triple heated garage, generous storage throughout, and direct access to nearby parkland trails. Despite its private, elevated setting, the property is just minutes from downtown Kelowna, providing easy access to dining, shopping, and cultural amenities.

742 Highpointe Place, Kelowna BC V1V 2Y3 $4,195,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.