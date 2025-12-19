281217
Newly-built West Kelowna lakefront gem

Lakefront gem on Westside

Contributed - Dec 19, 2025 / 3:52 pm | Story: 590374

If you’ve been dreaming of the ultimate Okanagan lifestyle, The Lake House delivers it in every detail. Nestled along the serene shores of Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna, this newly built waterfront retreat showcases the craftsmanship and vision of award-winning SanMarc Homes, a name synonymous with luxury, innovation, and timeless design.

From the moment you step inside, this home evokes an effortless lakeside elegance. White-washed wood, exposed brick, and statement glass lighting are beautifully balanced with rich granite surfaces and sleek metal accents. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to create a warm, modern aesthetic that feels both elevated and inviting.

The main level embraces open-concept living, drawing your eye outward through expansive windows and sliding glass walls that frame the panoramic lake views. A chef-inspired kitchen sits at the heart of the home, complete with a striking centre island, professional-grade appliances, and a bespoke wine display alcove, ideal for entertaining or showcasing your Okanagan favourites. The main-floor primary suite serves as a peaceful retreat, offering tranquil water views, a spa-like ensuite with a freestanding tub, and a custom walk-in closet.

Upstairs, a spacious rec room with a wet bar creates a natural gathering hub, connecting two additional lakeview bedrooms, each featuring private patios and ensuites for elevated comfort and privacy. It’s a thoughtful layout designed with guests and family in mind.

Outside, the property delivers everything you’d expect from premier waterfront living. A top-tier dock system features a Quality Super Lift, seadoo lift, and paddleboard racks, making it easy to enjoy the lake year-round. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the double garage with built-in cabinetry and epoxy flooring, along with an additional oversized single garage complete with a lift, perfect for storing seasonal toys or showcasing a prized vehicle.

Set just minutes from West Kelowna’s world-class wineries, scenic trails, and downtown Kelowna’s amenities, this lakefront gem offers a rare combination of privacy, luxury, and convenience.

2641 Casa Loma Road, West Kelowna BC V1Z 1T6 - $5,795,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

