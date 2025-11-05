Refined waterfront living in West Kelowna’s Green Bay Landing

Luxurious Okanagan living

Situated in one of West Kelowna’s most prestigious gated lakefront communities, this custom-built residence in Green Bay Landing blends sophisticated design, luxurious comfort, and effortless access to Okanagan living.

Set along a peaceful canal with stunning lake and mountain views, the property offers direct access to the water from your own private boat slip just steps from the back door. The lot is also designed to accommodate a future private pool, a rare opportunity to enhance this already exceptional retreat.

Inside, timeless elegance unfolds through wide plank hardwood floors, graceful archways, and bespoke millwork. The showpiece chef’s kitchen is thoughtfully crafted for both beauty and performance, showcasing dual islands, a La Cornue range, integrated Miele and Fisher & Paykel appliances, plus a hidden butler’s pantry complete with additional refrigeration, dishwasher drawers, and workspace. The open-concept dining and living areas extend to the landscaped patio and gardens through expansive glass doors, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

With seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the home’s layout is ideal for hosting family and guests in comfort and privacy. Both the main level and upper level primary suites feature cozy fireplaces, spa-inspired ensuites, and custom closets. A dedicated home office, dual laundry rooms, and abundant storage support easy, everyday living.

From curated finishes to its warm connection to the waterfront, this residence is a rare showcase of craftsmanship, comfort, and the very best of Okanagan luxury.

3672 Green Bay Landing, West Kelowna BC V4T 2B7 $4,595,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.