Refined waterfront living in West Kelowna’s Green Bay Landing

Luxurious Okanagan living

Contributed - Nov 5, 2025 / 2:43 pm | Story: 582340

Situated in one of West Kelowna’s most prestigious gated lakefront communities, this custom-built residence in Green Bay Landing blends sophisticated design, luxurious comfort, and effortless access to Okanagan living.

Set along a peaceful canal with stunning lake and mountain views, the property offers direct access to the water from your own private boat slip just steps from the back door. The lot is also designed to accommodate a future private pool, a rare opportunity to enhance this already exceptional retreat.

Inside, timeless elegance unfolds through wide plank hardwood floors, graceful archways, and bespoke millwork. The showpiece chef’s kitchen is thoughtfully crafted for both beauty and performance, showcasing dual islands, a La Cornue range, integrated Miele and Fisher & Paykel appliances, plus a hidden butler’s pantry complete with additional refrigeration, dishwasher drawers, and workspace. The open-concept dining and living areas extend to the landscaped patio and gardens through expansive glass doors, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

With seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the home’s layout is ideal for hosting family and guests in comfort and privacy. Both the main level and upper level primary suites feature cozy fireplaces, spa-inspired ensuites, and custom closets. A dedicated home office, dual laundry rooms, and abundant storage support easy, everyday living.

From curated finishes to its warm connection to the waterfront, this residence is a rare showcase of craftsmanship, comfort, and the very best of Okanagan luxury.

3672 Green Bay Landing, West Kelowna BC V4T 2B7 $4,595,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue,Kelowna, BC,V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





