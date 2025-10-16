282419
Architectural masterpiece steps from Gyro Beach

Refined, modern living

Contributed - Oct 16, 2025 / 2:45 pm | Story: 578392

In the heart of one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods, just steps from Gyro Beach and Pandosy Village, a striking new residence is redefining modern living in the Okanagan. This 6-bedroom, 7-bath architectural showpiece, which includes a 2-bedroom, 2-bath legal suite with Airbnb income potential, blends cutting-edge design with everyday comfort and convenience.

From the moment you step inside, the home impresses with its soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light. A floating staircase anchors the open-concept living area, where bold design elements like a dramatic fireplace feature, wide-plank hardwood floors, and exposed steel beams create an unforgettable first impression.

The chef-inspired kitchen is both sleek and functional, featuring push-touch cabinetry, quartz countertops, premium JennAir appliances, and a striking wine display. The space flows seamlessly into the dining and family rooms, perfect for entertaining or relaxed family living.

On the main level, the primary retreat offers a luxurious escape, complete with a wall-sized custom wardrobe and a spa-like ensuite featuring heated floors, a soaker tub, and a spacious walk-in shower.

Upstairs, you’ll find three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a glass-railed office nook, and two covered decks with mountain and peek-a-boo lake views, the perfect vantage point to enjoy Kelowna’s scenic beauty.

Designed for gatherings, the private backyard courtyard includes a covered outdoor kitchen with built-in speakers, complemented by a manicured fenced lawn with ample room for a pool.

The legal suite is equally impressive, offering its own island kitchen, living space, laundry, and expansive deck, ideal for guests, extended family, or possible short-term rentals.

Additional features include a heated triple garage with epoxy floors and a bathroom, ideal for use as a workshop, as well as generous exterior guest parking, landscape lighting, and secure perimeter fencing.

This residence represents a rare opportunity to own a modern architectural home in one of Kelowna’s most walkable and vibrant areas—where beachside living meets urban sophistication.

3460 Patsy Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3E8. $2,649,900

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue,Kelowna, BC,V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





