Architectural masterpiece steps from Gyro Beach

Refined, modern living

In the heart of one of Kelowna’s most desirable neighbourhoods, just steps from Gyro Beach and Pandosy Village, a striking new residence is redefining modern living in the Okanagan. This 6-bedroom, 7-bath architectural showpiece, which includes a 2-bedroom, 2-bath legal suite with Airbnb income potential, blends cutting-edge design with everyday comfort and convenience.

From the moment you step inside, the home impresses with its soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light. A floating staircase anchors the open-concept living area, where bold design elements like a dramatic fireplace feature, wide-plank hardwood floors, and exposed steel beams create an unforgettable first impression.

The chef-inspired kitchen is both sleek and functional, featuring push-touch cabinetry, quartz countertops, premium JennAir appliances, and a striking wine display. The space flows seamlessly into the dining and family rooms, perfect for entertaining or relaxed family living.

On the main level, the primary retreat offers a luxurious escape, complete with a wall-sized custom wardrobe and a spa-like ensuite featuring heated floors, a soaker tub, and a spacious walk-in shower.

Upstairs, you’ll find three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a glass-railed office nook, and two covered decks with mountain and peek-a-boo lake views, the perfect vantage point to enjoy Kelowna’s scenic beauty.

Designed for gatherings, the private backyard courtyard includes a covered outdoor kitchen with built-in speakers, complemented by a manicured fenced lawn with ample room for a pool.

The legal suite is equally impressive, offering its own island kitchen, living space, laundry, and expansive deck, ideal for guests, extended family, or possible short-term rentals.

Additional features include a heated triple garage with epoxy floors and a bathroom, ideal for use as a workshop, as well as generous exterior guest parking, landscape lighting, and secure perimeter fencing.

This residence represents a rare opportunity to own a modern architectural home in one of Kelowna’s most walkable and vibrant areas—where beachside living meets urban sophistication.

3460 Patsy Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3E8. $2,649,900

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.