Unparalleled lakeshore estate in the Mission

Rare lakeshore property

Contributed - Sep 15, 2025 / 4:17 pm | Story: 572509

Opportunities like this rarely come along.

Nestled on 7.5 acres with 153 feet of coveted Okanagan Lake frontage, this extraordinary estate offers a lifestyle that blends luxury, recreation, and natural beauty. Whether envisioned as a horse lover’s paradise or transformed into an iconic vineyard property, this residence is the definition of a legacy holding.

A winding, tree-lined driveway sets the tone, leading to a grand 7,313-square-feet. main residence spanning three levels. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a stunning primary suite with a spa-inspired ensuite retreat. Every detail reflects quality craftsmanship and timeless design, from the expansive living spaces filled with natural light to the contemporary kitchen with an oversized island made for entertaining. Upstairs, each bedroom offers its own ensuite, while the lower level provides a private, versatile living area.

Car enthusiasts and hobbyists alike will appreciate the two-car attached garage, plus a detached four-car garage with office space above. For equestrians, the estate is already equipped with brand-new horse stalls, a tack room, hay storage, and workshop space—plus two outdoor shelters, fenced pastures, and hot/cold water trough access.

At the water’s edge, enjoy the unmatched tranquility of Okanagan Lake with a private sandy beach, dock, and boat lift—all easily accessed by foot or via the private laneway. A gated entry and full perimeter fencing ensure security and privacy, while still placing you just minutes from Kelowna’s vibrant Mission district, quality shops, dining, schools, and the international airport.

This is more than a property—it’s a lifestyle and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a remarkable slice of the Okanagan.

4840 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4H6 $9,995,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue,Kelowna, BC,V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





