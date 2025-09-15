Unparalleled lakeshore estate in the Mission

Rare lakeshore property

Opportunities like this rarely come along.

Nestled on 7.5 acres with 153 feet of coveted Okanagan Lake frontage, this extraordinary estate offers a lifestyle that blends luxury, recreation, and natural beauty. Whether envisioned as a horse lover’s paradise or transformed into an iconic vineyard property, this residence is the definition of a legacy holding.

A winding, tree-lined driveway sets the tone, leading to a grand 7,313-square-feet. main residence spanning three levels. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a stunning primary suite with a spa-inspired ensuite retreat. Every detail reflects quality craftsmanship and timeless design, from the expansive living spaces filled with natural light to the contemporary kitchen with an oversized island made for entertaining. Upstairs, each bedroom offers its own ensuite, while the lower level provides a private, versatile living area.

Car enthusiasts and hobbyists alike will appreciate the two-car attached garage, plus a detached four-car garage with office space above. For equestrians, the estate is already equipped with brand-new horse stalls, a tack room, hay storage, and workshop space—plus two outdoor shelters, fenced pastures, and hot/cold water trough access.

At the water’s edge, enjoy the unmatched tranquility of Okanagan Lake with a private sandy beach, dock, and boat lift—all easily accessed by foot or via the private laneway. A gated entry and full perimeter fencing ensure security and privacy, while still placing you just minutes from Kelowna’s vibrant Mission district, quality shops, dining, schools, and the international airport.

This is more than a property—it’s a lifestyle and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a remarkable slice of the Okanagan.

4840 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4H6 $9,995,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.