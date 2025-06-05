Lakeside luxury in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

Discover the pinnacle of Okanagan living with this rare lakeshore offering in one of Kelowna’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. Perfectly positioned at the end of a quiet no-thru road in the sought-after Lower Mission, this stunning one-level estate pairs modern comfort with resort-style living—all set on nearly half an acre of level, beautifully landscaped beachfront.

With over 105 feet of private shoreline, a shared dock with boat and Seadoo lifts, and uninterrupted views of Okanagan Lake, this is more than a home—it’s a lifestyle. Spanning over 3,600 square feet, the main residence features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, while a charming detached guest casita offers an additional bedroom and bath—ideal for hosting family or friends.

From the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by expansive lake views and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors bring the outdoors in, creating the perfect setting for laid-back luxury. The gourmet kitchen is built for entertaining, with custom cabinetry, double ovens, a gas range, dual dishwashers, and an inviting breakfast nook that opens directly onto the patio.

The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring direct access to the lakefront patio, a spa-inspired ensuite with soaker tub, and a custom walk-in closet with skylight and center island. Every detail in this home has been designed with comfort and style in mind—from heated floors and smart home features to the triple garage and private hot tub tucked just steps from the water.

Whether you're hosting sunset dinners by the built-in BBQ, enjoying a glass of wine under the patio heaters, or launching your boat for a morning on the lake, this home delivers the ultimate in waterfront living.

Just minutes to downtown Kelowna, world-class wineries, award-winning restaurants, and top-tier golf, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of paradise in the heart of the Okanagan.

4458a Lakeland Road, Lake Country, BC V1W 1C9 $7,198,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here. For video click here.