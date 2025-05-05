Luxury living at prestigious Highpointe

Imagine coming home to sweeping, unobstructed views of the city skyline and sparkling lake waters—all from one of the most private and expansive lots in the coveted Highpointe community. This stunning custom residence effortlessly blends timeless elegance with modern luxury, offering a lifestyle few properties can match.

Thoughtfully designed for seamless, one-level living, every detail in this 3-bedroom, 3-bath home speaks to exceptional craftsmanship. From the moment you enter, rich-toned woodwork, coffered ceilings, designer lighting, and 8-foot wood doors set a tone of understated sophistication. Heated tile floors and exquisite stonework flow throughout the space, ensuring comfort and style year-round.

At the heart of the home, the great room welcomes you with a dramatic rock fireplace framed by custom built-ins, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Entertaining is effortless with a bespoke bar and a beautifully finished wine room that are ready for your next gathering. Meanwhile, the gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream—double islands, cabinet-finished appliances, a professional-grade gas range, and a cozy breakfast nook all positioned to capture breathtaking vistas.

Outside, your private oasis awaits. Host memorable dinners under the covered outdoor dining area, prepare meals in the full summer kitchen, or simply relax by the sparkling pool and hot tub—all while the city lights twinkle in the distance.

Retreat to the primary suite, a true sanctuary featuring a fireplace, spa-inspired ensuite bath, spacious walk-in closet, and a home gym—each thoughtfully positioned to make the most of the spectacular surroundings.

Additional highlights include a 3-car heated garage with epoxy floors and ample exterior parking for guests. Located just minutes from downtown Kelowna, the scenic trails of Knox Mountain, and Kelowna International Airport, this extraordinary home is perfect for year-round living or an easy lock-and-leave lifestyle.

772 Highpointe Place, Kelowna, BC V1V 2Y3 $3,995,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For more info click here.