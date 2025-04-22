257979
Tuscan-inspired luxury meets tranquility

Private sanctuary estate

This spectacular seven-plus acre property offers the perfect fusion of European elegance, modern comfort, and the serene beauty of nature — all just minutes from downtown Kelowna.

At the heart of the estate is a grand Tuscan-inspired residence, spanning over 9,000 square feet and thoughtfully designed to accommodate multi-generational living. With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the home is cleverly divided into two distinct living spaces, offering both privacy and flexibility for extended families or guests.

Crafted as a private sanctuary, the estate is a true entertainer’s dream. Imagine summer days spent lounging beside your 20×40 saltwater concrete pool, complete with a stylish Baja shelf for ultimate relaxation. Evenings are perfect for hosting, with multiple outdoor patios featuring a built-in fireplace, mounted TV, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. The meticulously landscaped grounds are equally impressive, featuring a detached 25×40 workshop, horse barn and paddock, raised garden beds, and three tranquil ponds that enhance the property’s ambiance.

Inside, the main residence delivers on both scale and sophistication. The upper level boasts four spacious bedrooms, including a resort-style primary suite with spa-inspired ensuite. A custom media room, home theatre, and games room — all with direct access to the patio — provide endless entertainment for the tech-savvy family.

For added comfort and convenience, the secondary living quarters have been designed with the same attention to detail and luxury. This private retreat includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living area, oversized garage, and its own peaceful patio overlooking the ponds — perfect for in-laws, guests, or even rental income potential.

Located in one of Kelowna’s most desirable rural neighborhoods, this estate offers the best of both worlds: peaceful seclusion surrounded by vineyards, orchards, and natural beauty — yet only moments away from Myra Canyon’s world-class hiking and biking trails and all the amenities of the city.

With space for up to 18 vehicles — including nine indoor garage spots — this exceptional estate is ready to welcome your family, your guests, and your dreams.

2950 Balldock Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4C3 $6,389,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

