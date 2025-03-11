257125
Discover the epitome of luxury living at a tranquil waterfront retreat

Stunning lakefront home

This stunning custom home, nestled on a private 1.22-acre estate along the pristine shores of Okanagan Lake, boasts an impressive 185 feet of water frontage. This exclusive property is further enhanced by the natural beauty of Lebanon Creek, which borders the estate to the south.

Designed by renowned architect Everest Lap and featuring exquisite interiors curated by Ines Hanl, this residence is a true sanctuary—an energy-efficient oasis that harmonizes seamlessly with its surroundings. Spanning over 4,600 square feet, meticulous attention to detail and masterful design ensure that every room captures breathtaking lake and forest views, creating a seamless connection to nature.

From the moment you arrive, the home’s striking exterior, clad in Kettle Valley granite, blends effortlessly into the landscape. The use of natural materials continues inside, where custom rock and tile work, rich wood cabinetry, and elegant walnut floors add warmth and sophistication.

Step into the grand kitchen, where soaring 29-foot ceilings create a dramatic and inviting space perfect for entertaining. Culinary enthusiasts will appreciate the high-end professional appliances, custom Sycamore and Walnut veneer cabinetry, and a beautifully curved island—designed for both function and aesthetic appeal.

Designed to embrace its picturesque setting, the living room is a masterpiece in itself. A grand piano-worthy space, it features an impressive panel of five accordion windows that open completely to the patio, transforming the indoor-outdoor living experience. Whether hosting guests or simply unwinding, this home invites nature in at every turn.

The expansive backyard is a private retreat, complete with a luxurious pool and hot tub, both thoughtfully integrated into the landscape for maximum privacy. The property also features a meticulously designed wharf system, offering direct access to the lake’s sparkling waters. Whether you’re boating, swimming, or simply soaking in the tranquility, this home provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle.

For those seeking an unparalleled blend of luxury, privacy, and direct waterfront access, this extraordinary residence presents a rare opportunity to own a truly spectacular retreat.

5308 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4J3 $6,495,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

