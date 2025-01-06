Experience the pinnacle of luxury at Penthouse 1, Waterscapes

249969
Discover the extraordinary lifestyle awaiting you at Penthouse 1 in Waterscapes, where sophistication meets breathtaking natural beauty. Nestled in the heart of Kelowna, this exceptional residence offers unrivaled panoramic views of downtown Kelowna, the shimmering Okanagan Lake, and the majestic surrounding mountains.

This penthouse has been meticulously redesigned and fully renovated, showcasing an ultra-modern aesthetic and unparalleled attention to detail. Step inside and experience a world of elegance, with hydronic in-floor heating throughout, engineered hardwood floors, porcelain countertops, and magnetic track lighting with moveable light components. Integrated LED strips add an ambient glow, creating an inviting atmosphere throughout the home.

The open-concept living space is defined by its dramatic 17-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and a floating LED-lit staircase with glass railings that ascends to an impressive 1,400 sq. ft. rooftop terrace. The Poliform kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, including a gas cooktop and soft-touch refrigerator. Whether entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening in, this kitchen offers functionality and style.

Wake up to spectacular lake views in the primary retreat, featuring a spa-inspired ensuite complete with Dornbracht fixtures, a spacious rain shower, and a fully customized Poliform walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with an ensuite bath and a sleek, glass-enclosed office provide both comfort and versatility to the space.

This penthouse also embraces the future with SMART home technology, including an Ecobee thermostat, motorized solar shades, and Lutron lighting. The private rooftop terrace provides endless opportunity for enjoyment, featuring three gas lines, power outlets, a waterline, and plans for an outdoor kitchen, pergola, and fire pit. Whether hosting gatherings or appreciating serene moments under the stars, this terrace is designed for memorable experiences.

Residents of Penthouse 1 enjoy the convenience of two prime underground parking stalls, three storage lockers, and exclusive access to Waterscapes’ Cascade Lounge amenities. Indulge in resort-style living with a pool, gym, and sauna, all while embracing the vibrant community that makes Waterscapes a true gem.

PH1-1075 Sunset Drive, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y9 $3,400,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue,Kelowna, BC,V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





