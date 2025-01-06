Experience the pinnacle of luxury at Penthouse 1, Waterscapes

Discover the extraordinary lifestyle awaiting you at Penthouse 1 in Waterscapes, where sophistication meets breathtaking natural beauty. Nestled in the heart of Kelowna, this exceptional residence offers unrivaled panoramic views of downtown Kelowna, the shimmering Okanagan Lake, and the majestic surrounding mountains.

This penthouse has been meticulously redesigned and fully renovated, showcasing an ultra-modern aesthetic and unparalleled attention to detail. Step inside and experience a world of elegance, with hydronic in-floor heating throughout, engineered hardwood floors, porcelain countertops, and magnetic track lighting with moveable light components. Integrated LED strips add an ambient glow, creating an inviting atmosphere throughout the home.

The open-concept living space is defined by its dramatic 17-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and a floating LED-lit staircase with glass railings that ascends to an impressive 1,400 sq. ft. rooftop terrace. The Poliform kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, including a gas cooktop and soft-touch refrigerator. Whether entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening in, this kitchen offers functionality and style.

Wake up to spectacular lake views in the primary retreat, featuring a spa-inspired ensuite complete with Dornbracht fixtures, a spacious rain shower, and a fully customized Poliform walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with an ensuite bath and a sleek, glass-enclosed office provide both comfort and versatility to the space.

This penthouse also embraces the future with SMART home technology, including an Ecobee thermostat, motorized solar shades, and Lutron lighting. The private rooftop terrace provides endless opportunity for enjoyment, featuring three gas lines, power outlets, a waterline, and plans for an outdoor kitchen, pergola, and fire pit. Whether hosting gatherings or appreciating serene moments under the stars, this terrace is designed for memorable experiences.

Residents of Penthouse 1 enjoy the convenience of two prime underground parking stalls, three storage lockers, and exclusive access to Waterscapes’ Cascade Lounge amenities. Indulge in resort-style living with a pool, gym, and sauna, all while embracing the vibrant community that makes Waterscapes a true gem.

PH1-1075 Sunset Drive, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9Y9 $3,400,000

