Discover the pinnacle of luxury living in Upper Mission

Welcome to a true architectural gem nestled in the prestigious Upper Mission—a residence where luxury seamlessly meets nature. Tucked away in a serene, gated enclave, this landmark 1.2-acre property is a haven of sophistication and tranquility, set against a breathtaking backdrop of mature, park-like surroundings.

Once inside this stunning home you’ll be greeted by panoramic views of the city and lake, a constant reminder of the beauty just beyond your doorstep. The residence exudes timeless elegance, with soaring ceilings up to 22 feet high and expansive windows that flood the interior with natural light. Every inch of this home reflects exquisite craftsmanship, ensuring it’s not just a place to live but an experience to cherish.

The architectural brilliance begins with custom wood and rock detailing that flows from the exterior to the interior, seamlessly connecting the home to its natural surroundings. Inside, luxury abounds, from Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and Italian porcelain tiles to plush wool carpets and bespoke walnut cabinetry.

At the heart of the home lies a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with three islands, professional-grade appliances, and abundant space for entertaining. The main floor primary suite is nothing short of a personal retreat, boasting an opulent ensuite bathroom and two spacious walk-in closets. Additional bedrooms provide privacy and comfort for family or guests.

This residence is more than just a home—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening, the array of amenities ensures every moment is special. Highlights include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a state-of-the-art home theatre, a sprawling recreation room, and a private gym.

Step outside, and you’ll find a resort-style backyard that redefines outdoor living. The tiered landscape design features a saltwater pool with a cascading water feature, inviting seating areas, a BBQ station, and grassy spaces for play. A fenced dog run and secluded courtyards add thoughtful touches to this stunning outdoor oasis.

Homes of this caliber in Upper Mission are few and far between. Combining architectural brilliance, unparalleled luxury, and a tranquil natural setting, this property offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a true masterpiece.

704 Barnaby Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4N9 $6,500,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.