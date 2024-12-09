Discover the pinnacle of luxury living in Upper Mission

250671
Welcome to a true architectural gem nestled in the prestigious Upper Mission—a residence where luxury seamlessly meets nature. Tucked away in a serene, gated enclave, this landmark 1.2-acre property is a haven of sophistication and tranquility, set against a breathtaking backdrop of mature, park-like surroundings.

Once inside this stunning home you’ll be greeted by panoramic views of the city and lake, a constant reminder of the beauty just beyond your doorstep. The residence exudes timeless elegance, with soaring ceilings up to 22 feet high and expansive windows that flood the interior with natural light. Every inch of this home reflects exquisite craftsmanship, ensuring it’s not just a place to live but an experience to cherish.

The architectural brilliance begins with custom wood and rock detailing that flows from the exterior to the interior, seamlessly connecting the home to its natural surroundings. Inside, luxury abounds, from Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and Italian porcelain tiles to plush wool carpets and bespoke walnut cabinetry.

At the heart of the home lies a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with three islands, professional-grade appliances, and abundant space for entertaining. The main floor primary suite is nothing short of a personal retreat, boasting an opulent ensuite bathroom and two spacious walk-in closets. Additional bedrooms provide privacy and comfort for family or guests.

This residence is more than just a home—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet evening, the array of amenities ensures every moment is special. Highlights include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a state-of-the-art home theatre, a sprawling recreation room, and a private gym.

Step outside, and you’ll find a resort-style backyard that redefines outdoor living. The tiered landscape design features a saltwater pool with a cascading water feature, inviting seating areas, a BBQ station, and grassy spaces for play. A fenced dog run and secluded courtyards add thoughtful touches to this stunning outdoor oasis.

Homes of this caliber in Upper Mission are few and far between. Combining architectural brilliance, unparalleled luxury, and a tranquil natural setting, this property offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a true masterpiece.

704 Barnaby Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4N9 $6,500,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
Unison Jane Hoffman Realty
100-730 Vaughan Avenue,Kelowna, BC,V1Y 7E4

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





250867


