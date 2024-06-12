Discover the ultimate urban escape

Welcome to 1180 Stoneypointe Court, a luxurious sanctuary nestled above the city lights in the exclusive gated community of Highpointe, one of Kelowna's most prestigious neighborhoods. This architectural masterpiece, designed by the renowned Red Crayon Design, exudes a rich warmth perfectly balanced with contemporary lines, creating a home that caters to a complete lifestyle of work and play.

Spanning over 6,385 square feet of luxury living, this residence includes a versatile legal in-law suite connected via a charming skywalk. The suite is currently set up as a studio/office space with a board room and commercial kitchen. Ideal for multigenerational living or various business endeavors, this space enhances the home's flexibility and appeal.

As you approach the main home, a stunning waterfall guides you towards the entrance, which seamlessly transitions into the sunny living room and dining area. The heart of this level is the beautiful gourmet kitchen, featuring three islands perfect for gathering and socializing. Enjoy a unique culinary experience with a one-of-a-kind open cooking fireplace, complemented by a commercial grade walk-in fridge, gas range, large pantry, and wine cellar.

The primary retreat is a sanctuary of its own, generously sized and appointed with a luxurious soaker tub, walk-in steam shower, and access to two private decks offering breathtaking views of Lake Okanagan and Knox Mountain. Adjacent to the primary suite is a versatile flex space/ studio complete with a wet bar. Three of the four additional bedrooms each boast their own uniquely styled ensuite, ensuring comfort and privacy for all.

The lower level of the home offers ample storage, a spacious four-car garage with epoxy floors, and a dedicated gym space. Outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the numerous private retreats around the property, including rear patios featuring a waterfall and breathtaking views of Knox Mountain's granite cliffs and pine forests.

Set on a picturesque .47-acre lot, 1180 Stoneypointe Court offers multiple viewpoints to soak in the natural beauty of Kelowna.

1180 Stoneypointe Court, Kelowna, BC V1V 2Y3

$3,650,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

