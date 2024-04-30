235447
Discover lakefront luxury with this award-winning home

Lakefront luxury

Welcome to the epitome of lakeside living at Lakestone, where impeccable design meets unrivaled functionality in this prestigious, award-winning home. Nestled within the serene lakefront community, this masterpiece of modern architecture is expertly crafted to harmonize form and function, creating a space that seamlessly integrates with the breathtaking natural surroundings.

Stepping into the foyer, you’ll be captivated by expansive views of Okanagan Lake. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a meticulously engineered cantilevered exterior lend an enchanting illusion of floating on the tranquil waters below.

The heart of the home unfolds into an open-concept main living area, boasting soaring ceilings that amplify the sense of spaciousness. Here, culinary enthusiasts will delight in the gourmet kitchen featuring a waterfall quartz island, complemented by a suite of professional-grade appliances including a gas range. Entertain with ease in the adjacent living room, enhanced by the cozy ambiance of a gas fireplace, while seamless access to the covered patio beckons outdoor relaxation and dining, complete with privacy screens, a built-in grilling station, and heaters for year-round enjoyment.

Retreat to the main floor primary suite, where luxury knows no bounds in the opulent 5-piece ensuite. Indulge in relaxation with a sumptuous soaking bathtub and a glass shower boasting dual heads, offering a spa-like oasis within the comfort of home. Meanwhile, the lower level presents an ideal space for family, guests, or entertaining, featuring two generously sized bedrooms with ensuites, a wet bar, temperature-controlled wine room, gym, office, and direct access to a spacious covered patio presenting captivating lake views.

Every detail of this exceptional residence exudes sophistication, from designer lighting and custom glass and ironwork to built-in speakers and ample cabinetry with innovative storage solutions. Additional highlights include 3M coating on lake-facing windows, electric blinds, a putting green, bocce ball court, and a two-car garage with an epoxy floor, ensuring both convenience and luxury at every turn.

Located just two doors down from resort-style amenities, residents of this unparalleled home can indulge in the ultimate leisure lifestyle. Enjoy access to the prestigious lake club facility, complete with a pool, two hot tubs, a public swim dock, waterside park, and a trail system, offering endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

Don't miss your chance to experience the pinnacle of lakefront living at Lakestone.

1795 Lakestone Drive, Lake Country, BC V4V 2T4 $4,998,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
473 West Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1V9

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





