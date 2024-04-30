Discover lakefront luxury with this award-winning home

Welcome to the epitome of lakeside living at Lakestone, where impeccable design meets unrivaled functionality in this prestigious, award-winning home. Nestled within the serene lakefront community, this masterpiece of modern architecture is expertly crafted to harmonize form and function, creating a space that seamlessly integrates with the breathtaking natural surroundings.

Stepping into the foyer, you’ll be captivated by expansive views of Okanagan Lake. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a meticulously engineered cantilevered exterior lend an enchanting illusion of floating on the tranquil waters below.

The heart of the home unfolds into an open-concept main living area, boasting soaring ceilings that amplify the sense of spaciousness. Here, culinary enthusiasts will delight in the gourmet kitchen featuring a waterfall quartz island, complemented by a suite of professional-grade appliances including a gas range. Entertain with ease in the adjacent living room, enhanced by the cozy ambiance of a gas fireplace, while seamless access to the covered patio beckons outdoor relaxation and dining, complete with privacy screens, a built-in grilling station, and heaters for year-round enjoyment.

Retreat to the main floor primary suite, where luxury knows no bounds in the opulent 5-piece ensuite. Indulge in relaxation with a sumptuous soaking bathtub and a glass shower boasting dual heads, offering a spa-like oasis within the comfort of home. Meanwhile, the lower level presents an ideal space for family, guests, or entertaining, featuring two generously sized bedrooms with ensuites, a wet bar, temperature-controlled wine room, gym, office, and direct access to a spacious covered patio presenting captivating lake views.

Every detail of this exceptional residence exudes sophistication, from designer lighting and custom glass and ironwork to built-in speakers and ample cabinetry with innovative storage solutions. Additional highlights include 3M coating on lake-facing windows, electric blinds, a putting green, bocce ball court, and a two-car garage with an epoxy floor, ensuring both convenience and luxury at every turn.

Located just two doors down from resort-style amenities, residents of this unparalleled home can indulge in the ultimate leisure lifestyle. Enjoy access to the prestigious lake club facility, complete with a pool, two hot tubs, a public swim dock, waterside park, and a trail system, offering endless opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

Don't miss your chance to experience the pinnacle of lakefront living at Lakestone.

1795 Lakestone Drive, Lake Country, BC V4V 2T4 $4,998,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.