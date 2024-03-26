232808
Indulge in an extraordinary lakeside lifestyle

Exceptional lakeside living

As you enter, the expansive main floor captivates with lofty ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and exquisite engineered hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen, adorned with high-end appliances and custom cabinetry, seamlessly connects to the dining and living areas featuring a 3-sided fireplace. Enjoy a unified indoor/outdoor living experience with direct access to the covered deck from the great room.

Ascending above the main floor, discover three distinct bedroom suites, including the opulent primary suite complete with a spacious dressing room and a spa-inspired ensuite bath. Descending below the main floor, the fully developed lower level beckons, featuring a well-equipped gym, a media and games area, and a fourth bedroom suite. With direct access to the covered patio and waterfront, this space is an entertainer's dream, perfect for lakeside gatherings.

Step outside and let the magic unfold as guests stroll down the impressive dock, complete with composite decking and automated lighting. The property's allure extends beyond the interiors, as it comes complete with an entire landscape package, enhancing the natural beauty of its surroundings.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the endless possibilities of this spectacular lakeside property.

5-80 Kestrel Place, Vernon, BC V1H 1T6 $4,950,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

About Our Brokerage

Unison Jane Hoffman Realty

Founded in 1985 by its namesake, Jane Hoffman Realty has earned a reputation for excellence in all areas of real estate. As a leading luxury real estate company committed to serving with the highest level of integrity and respect, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty offers a concierge service that sets us apart.
 
At the foundation of our past growth and pivotal to our continued success is our united commitment to care. After more than three decades of landmark achievements and over $5B in sales and growing, Jane Hoffman has firmly established herself as the Okanagan’s most respected and prolific lakefront real estate specialist.

Now, with an award-winning brokerage of 15 licensed agents, Unison Jane Hoffman Realty continues to employ these same guiding principles in order to provide clients with a unique experience grounded in the utmost care. Our interactions transcend the transaction and ultimately give way to building long-lasting relationships.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Realty, reach out to us today. We're always open to take your call.
(250) 866-0088[email protected]
473 West Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1V9

Browse our collection of waterfront and luxury listings at janehoffman.com.





