Indulge in an extraordinary lakeside lifestyle

As you enter, the expansive main floor captivates with lofty ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and exquisite engineered hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchen, adorned with high-end appliances and custom cabinetry, seamlessly connects to the dining and living areas featuring a 3-sided fireplace. Enjoy a unified indoor/outdoor living experience with direct access to the covered deck from the great room.

Ascending above the main floor, discover three distinct bedroom suites, including the opulent primary suite complete with a spacious dressing room and a spa-inspired ensuite bath. Descending below the main floor, the fully developed lower level beckons, featuring a well-equipped gym, a media and games area, and a fourth bedroom suite. With direct access to the covered patio and waterfront, this space is an entertainer's dream, perfect for lakeside gatherings.

Step outside and let the magic unfold as guests stroll down the impressive dock, complete with composite decking and automated lighting. The property's allure extends beyond the interiors, as it comes complete with an entire landscape package, enhancing the natural beauty of its surroundings.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the endless possibilities of this spectacular lakeside property.

5-80 Kestrel Place, Vernon, BC V1H 1T6 $4,950,000

