Waterfront living at stunning gated property, nestled along Whitworth Road

As you enter through the foyer, be welcomed by soaring vaulted ceilings and expansive windows that frame breathtaking views of the picturesque lake. The main living areas have been thoughtfully designed to maximize the beauty of the natural surroundings, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces for a truly immersive experience.

The bright and airy living room is a showcase of sophistication, featuring a gas fireplace adorned with natural rock and a mezzanine on the upper level that overlooks the space. The adjacent dining room effortlessly links the living space to the gourmet kitchen, creating a perfect flow for entertaining.

The kitchen itself is a culinary haven, equipped with a large island, granite countertops, professional-grade appliances, and custom cabinetry. It beckons gatherings with friends and family, and a covered BBQ area off the kitchen offers an ideal spot for al fresco dining.

The main floor primary suite is a true sanctuary, boasting a 5-piece ensuite with a lake-view soaking tub. Four additional bedrooms and two family rooms, spread across both levels, provide ample space to welcome guests or family members. Two 3-car garages with over-height parking, along with additional exterior parking, cater to your every convenience.

Entertainment takes center stage in the backyard, which is a haven of leisure. Relax in the hot tub, unwind in the rock gazebo with a gas fireplace, or take advantage of the dock with two lifts and deep water for larger boat moorage. Mature landscaping envelops the property, ensuring a sense of seclusion and privacy, making it an ideal residence for both summer and year-round luxury living.

Immerse yourself in lakefront luxury – in a home where every detail has been carefully curated to offer a lifestyle of serenity and sophistication.

2583 Whitworth Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Y 2K5 $6,998,000

