Beautiful beachhouse on Okanagan Lake

A beautiful beachhouse

Welcome to the perfect beach home on the shores of Okanagan Lake. This recently renovated, timeless waterfront retreat offers a seamless fusion of comfort, style, and breathtaking natural beauty.

Discover a world of comfort and elegance as you explore the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom sanctuary sprawling across more than 3900 square feet. Every detail of this home has been carefully curated to exude warmth and serenity. The foyer opens up to a captivating main floor where lake views greet you, setting the tone for the grandeur that awaits.

The heart of this home is a culinary masterpiece – a gourmet kitchen that leaves no detail overlooked. Immerse yourself in a bright and inviting space adorned with white cabinetry and counters, complemented by contrasting black hardware. Professional stainless-steel appliances elevate the kitchen, ensuring it is as functional as it is beautiful.

Entertain in style in the lake-view dining room, complete with a gas fireplace for added ambiance. The main floor media room invites relaxation, providing the perfect setting for movie nights or quiet moments. Direct access to the backyard oasis reveals a swimming pool and fully covered outdoor bar/kitchen – a true testament to luxurious living.

Ascend to the second level, where 5 bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, await. The primary suite, a haven of tranquility, spans the back of the home and opens onto a lake-view patio – the ideal vantage-point for witnessing the sunset over Okanagan Lake. The ensuite is a masterpiece in itself, featuring a custom vanity area, soaking tub, glass shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. A family room with access to a fully covered patio completes this level, offering a private retreat within the residence.

At the water's edge, a fabulous wharf system beckons, ensuring endless enjoyment of life on the water throughout the summer. This residence is perfectly situated, just minutes away from downtown Kelowna along the coveted Lakeshore Road, providing easy access to nearby amenities.

Indulge in the epitome of lakeside luxury living. This is more than a home, it's a lifestyle. Seize the opportunity to make this haven your own.

3590 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3L5 $6,750,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

