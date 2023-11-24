Luxurious lakeview living redefined

225079
Prepare to be captivated by the breathtaking vistas of the vibrant waters of Kalamalka Lake from the comfort of your near-new, perfectly situated home on 4.94 acres. This residence seamlessly blends modern luxury with casual comforts, offering an inviting layout that beckons you to entertain amidst nature's splendour.

Step into a world of architectural splendour where every detail has been meticulously crafted. The expansive windows throughout the home bring the beauty of the surroundings indoors. As you open the front door, the exceptional view of the lake unfolds before you.

Soaring ceilings adorned with wood beams, glass railings, floating staircases, and premium materials such as marble, granite, and hickory floors define the interior. Spanning 4,915 sq. ft., this residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den, and 6 bathrooms. The open concept design of the dining, kitchen, and great room seamlessly connects with the outdoor kitchen and pool area.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring Nana sliding windows to the outdoor raised bar, ample cabinetry with interior organizers, Cambria quartz counters, an oversized centre island, and a full pantry with a dumbwaiter to the upper level.

The 2-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a stunning linear fireplace adds a touch of grandeur.

The master bedroom, strategically positioned to maximize the view, offers direct access to the poolside, a full walk-in closet, and an opulent private bathroom. The additional 3 bedrooms also exude comfort and style.

Step outside to the 16 x 36 saltwater pool with jets and an 8-person hot tub, creating an idyllic setting for relaxation. The year-round outdoor kitchen, complete with heaters, media, insulation, and Nana doors, provides a seamless connection to the exterior, making lake view living truly exceptional.

This residence is not just a home; it's a lifestyle. Immerse yourself in the epitome of lake view living, where luxury meets natural beauty. Don't miss the chance to make this exceptional property your own and redefine your standard of living.

4-315 KALAMALKA LAKEVIEW DRIVE, VERNON BC V1H 1S7 $ 4,695,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.

