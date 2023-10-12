Luxury Retreat is Highpointe's Hidden Gem

Every corner of this lavish retreat has been meticulously designed and rejuvenated, boasting a staggering investment of $1.7 million in high-quality renovations. No detail has been overlooked, from the mechanical infrastructure to the cutting-edge SMART Home technology seamlessly integrated throughout the property.

As you step inside, the open-concept living areas embrace you with their soaring ceilings and expansive windows, affording panoramic vistas that paint a picture of natural splendor. The heart of the home, a kitchen and butler's pantry that redefine culinary excellence, feature granite countertops, top-of-the-line professional appliances, bespoke wood cabinetry, and a striking cedar beam accentuating the island's elegance.

Venture to the upper level, and you'll discover a realm of pure indulgence. The tranquil primary retreat beckons with its private balcony offering serene views of the lake. A custom walk-in closet caters to your every storage need, while the spa-inspired ensuite bathroom promises relaxation and rejuvenation beyond compare.

For those with a penchant for entertaining, this estate presents an extraordinary opportunity. With a seamless transition of wall-to-wall doors, the poolside opens up to reveal a kitchen facility designed to elevate your gatherings to legendary status. Navigating the various levels of this property is made easy, thanks to the recent addition of a convenient elevator. A spacious triple garage and additional parking accommodations ensure that every need is met with ease.

Nature enthusiasts will revel in the proximity of an incredible trail system and a nearby park, just a leisurely stroll from your front door. Moreover, this property boasts a rare 2.6-acre private setting, providing unobstructed views of the picturesque valley, the majestic bluffs that frame the golf course, the shimmering lake, and the twinkling city lights.

Don't miss the opportunity to make this Highpointe treasure your very own.

733 Forestridge Lane, Kelowna BC V6E 0C5 $6,295,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info click here.