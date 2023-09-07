Luxury living meets lakeside paradise

The expansive outdoor area is a haven for those who love to entertain. Overlooking the tranquil Okanagan Lake, you'll find a saltwater pool, a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and even a putting green. The pièce de résistance is the private wharf, where your boating adventures begin. With two boat lifts, it's a boater's dream come true.

The interior of this home is a masterpiece of design, showcasing sleek lines, contrasting white and black surfaces, and the warmth of carefully chosen wood elements. Every corner is meticulously finished with hidden design features waiting to be discovered. The open concept main level floor plan invites you in with a billiards area, a stunning great room complete with a linear gas fireplace, a wine cellar, and a chef's kitchen featuring an entertainment-sized island. The large sliding glass door provides a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor. The lakeview covered patio, equipped with built-in heat lamps, ensures this space can be enjoyed throughout the seasons.

Ascend to the second floor, and you'll discover the grand primary retreat. Here, luxury knows no bounds. The soaker tub is thoughtfully situated to take full advantage of the remarkable lake views, and the huge glass-enclosed shower with bench seating adds a touch of opulence. A double floating vanity provides ample space for your daily routines, and private patio access beckons for those intimate moments of sunset gazing.

This level also offers plenty of space for hosting guests, featuring four additional bedrooms and two well-appointed bathrooms. Whether it's family, friends, or visitors, everyone will feel right at home.

One unique highlight of this home is the separate guest suite located above the garage. With a bedroom, a bathroom, and a bonus room, it's the perfect retreat for guests seeking a bit of extra privacy.

This waterfront haven is not only a paradise in itself but also conveniently located just minutes from downtown Kelowna and world-class wineries. Whether you seek a peaceful escape or the vibrancy of city life, this property offers the best of both worlds.

3602 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna BC V1W 3L5 $7,995,000

Contact [email protected] or 250-866-0088

For the video and more info, click here.