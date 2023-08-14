Striking waterfront home on the shores of Okanagan Lake

Outdoor Bliss

As you approach the property, you'll be captivated by the unique and artful exterior that seamlessly blends a variety of materials, including rock, aluminum, steel, and wood. This perfect fusion creates a warm and inviting ambiance, setting the stage for the breathtaking outdoor living space.

Imagine spending your days relaxing on the partially covered patio, basking in the sunshine while enjoying the gentle breeze. Hosting gatherings will be a breeze with the outdoor BBQ area, ensuring you can entertain family and friends in style. Step onto the sprawling lawn that leads right to the water's edge, where a private sandy beach awaits. Gather around the firepit in the evenings and share stories under the starry sky. For water enthusiasts, the private wharf offers convenient access to the lake, perfect for boating and water activities.

Enchanting Interior

The allure of this home doesn't stop at the door – the interior is just as captivating. As you enter the main level, be prepared to be mesmerized by the panoramic views of the lake through the expansive nano sliding doors that effortlessly blend the outdoors with the indoors.

The heart of the home, the professional kitchen, will delight any culinary enthusiast. It boasts an entertainment-sized island, top-of-the-line appliances, a cabinet-finished fridge/freezer, and a built-in coffee maker for your morning pick-me-up. The blend of wood, glass, and reclaimed brick throughout the interior further enhances the inviting ambiance, making you feel right at home.

Your Personal Retreat

Ascend to the upper level, and you'll discover the epitome of luxury – the primary bedroom suite. Imagine waking up every morning to sensational lake views that will leave you breathless. French glass doors lead to your private patio and a spacious rooftop deck overlooking the water, offering the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the surrounding beauty. The opulent 5-piece ensuite and walk-in closet complete this lavish retreat.

Additionally, this magnificent home offers four more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, making hosting guests a breeze.

Entertainment Haven

The lower level of the home is an entertainment haven, catering to all your leisure needs. Whether you're a movie enthusiast, wine connoisseur, or simply seeking relaxation, this space has it all. Enjoy movie nights in the home theatre, showcase your prized wine collection in the wine cellar, or cozy up by the wood stove in the family room. If you're in the mood for a quiet moment, the library provides a serene escape. For seamless indoor-outdoor entertainment, the rec room features another set of nano doors that lead to the lakeside backyard.

The Perfect Location

Convenience meets tranquility with this waterfront abode. While you'll feel like you're in a private oasis, you're only a stone's throw away from downtown Kelowna, ensuring you have easy access to all the city has to offer. For nature lovers, Kalamoir Park's hiking and walking trails are just a short stroll away, inviting you to explore the natural beauty of the region.

Your Lakefront Haven Awaits

If you've been yearning for a lakeside lifestyle filled with luxury, comfort, and natural beauty, this waterfront home on Okanagan Lake is your dream come true. Immerse yourself in the idyllic surroundings, create lasting memories with loved ones, and indulge in the best life has to offer. Make this exquisite property your own, and embrace a summer of joy, relaxation, and adventure on the sparkling shores of Okanagan Lake.

2737 Casa Loma Road, West Kelowna BC V1Z 1T6 $6,298,000 Contact [email protected] or call 250-866-0088.

For the video and more info, click here.