A personal paradise with panoramic Okanagan lake views

Immerse yourself in the epitome of relaxation as you lounge by the lakeside infinity pool, complete with an auto cover for added convenience. Dip into the hot tub or unwind in the dry sauna for the ultimate rejuvenating experience. And when the evening sun sets, gather around the Forno outdoor wood fire, creating an atmosphere of warmth and tranquility.

At the water’s edge, you’ll find a boat house featuring an electric trolley system and a remarkable 25,000 lb. cabin cruiser boat lift, along with two additional sea-doo lifts.

Step into the interior of this extraordinary residence and be welcomed by the awe-inspiring 24' vaulted ceilings adorned with exposed cedar beams. The centerpiece of the living space is a stunning fireplace, showcasing a floor-to-ceiling Quartzite stone wall, perfectly complemented by unobstructed lake views. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a harmonious blend of natural beauty and luxurious comfort.

The gourmet chef's kitchen is a masterpiece in itself, boasting exquisite custom cabinetry, a spacious L-shaped granite island, and a convenient butler's pantry. Prepare culinary delights while surrounded by the mesmerizing panoramic views of the lake. Retreat to the gorgeous primary suite, offering a private escape and direct access to an expansive patio with lake view. Pamper yourself in the spa-inspired ensuite, featuring a free-standing tub, a spacious steam shower, two vanities, and a dressing room closet complete with an island.

The lower level of this exceptional residence is a haven for entertainment. Discover a full-service bar, an exquisite wine cellar to house your prized collection, a glass-enclosed gym for maintaining your active lifestyle, and direct walk-out access to a vast deck that offers sweeping views of the lake. At the pool level, you'll find an additional kitchen and family room, seamlessly connecting the indoor and outdoor areas for a harmonious living experience. Three additional bedrooms ensure ample space for hosting guests, while the attached triple garage and detached double garage provide abundant room for your vehicles and storage needs.

Nestled in the enchanting town of Peachland, this waterfront estate offers close proximity to the amenities of West Kelowna and the renowned wineries that grace the region. Experience a life of luxury, natural beauty, and convenience in this idyllic location.

5261 BUCHANAN ROAD, PEACHLAND, BC; $7,495,000

Contact [email protected] or call 250-866-0088.

For the video and more info, click here.