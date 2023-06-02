An extraordinary residence in Lower Mission

Discover a captivating architectural marvel nestled in the desirable Lower Mission neighbourhood.

Crafted with concrete, this contemporary residence effortlessly merges sleek sophistication with warm modern design. Its minimalist landscaping, accentuated by enchanting water features, sets the stage for a harmonious outdoor ambiance.

Upon entering, one is immediately struck by the openness of the main level, where floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to cascade in, creating a seamless connection with the surrounding environment.

Every inch of this remarkable dwelling has been meticulously finished to perfection, showcasing an unparalleled attention to detail. From the white oak floors that grace the entirety of the home to the high gloss stretch ceilings adorned with inset lighting, each element exudes an air of refined elegance.

Notably, a stunning Carrara marble fireplace serves as the centrepiece of the great room, adding a touch of grandeur to the living space.

The gourmet kitchen is a testament to both form and function, seamlessly blending exquisite design with practicality. Custom Liecht cabinetry, top-of-the-line Miele appliances, and an illuminated centre island harmoniously converge to create a culinary oasis.

Nana sliding windows and doors effortlessly extend the kitchen and dining area to a magnificent outdoor entertaining space. This seamless transition reveals an infinity pool, a relaxing hot tub, a convenient grilling area, and breathtaking views that beckon to be savoured.

Ascending to the second level of the home, one is greeted by a unique floating and suspended staircase, which adds an element of artistic intrigue. Here, the luxurious primary retreat awaits, complete with an opulent en-suite bathroom and a stunning walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom provide ample space for family or guests. A private patio, located off this level, offers an idyllic spot for enjoying a morning coffee or a quiet moment of solitude.

The lower level of the residence is an entertainer's dream, perfectly designed to accommodate guests. It boasts a comfortable bedroom, a stylish bathroom, a home gym for maintaining an active lifestyle, a well-equipped bar for hosting gatherings, and a versatile rec room that caters to various leisure activities. This level embodies the epitome of relaxation and socialization, ensuring that every occasion is memorable.

This home is a true masterpiece, capturing the essence of contemporary elegance and architectural brilliance. While words can paint a vivid picture, experiencing it in person is the only way to fully appreciate the impeccable craftsmanship and innovative design that define this extraordinary residence.

1026 WESTPOINT DRIVE, KELOWNA, BC; $3,325,000

Contact [email protected] or call 250-866-0088.

For the video and more info, click here.