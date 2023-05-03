A picturesque waterfront retreat in the Okanagan Valley awaits you, offering tranquility, space, and easy access to life on the water.

The property, which combines two lots to create an expansive space, is a true gem. As soon as you enter the home, a beautiful foyer with high ceilings and a skylight overhead welcomes you, and the lake views can be seen from every direction.

The house features heated tiles on the main level, creating a luxurious feel, while modern and sleek lighting throughout allows for unobstructed lake views and an open concept.

The dining area and living room flow seamlessly together, and a custom wood fireplace leads to a sunroom surrounded by glass windows on every side. The modern kitchen is spacious, featuring a Gold Lightning granite center island, ample cabinetry, and a pass-through window to the outside patio.

This property has two primary bedrooms, including one on the main floor with lake views, patio access, and a full walk-in closet with a five-piece ensuite. The upstairs area is a magnificent art studio with a skylight that provides ample natural light, creating potential as an ideal guest suite with private access to the exterior parking.

Outside, the property offers two docks, each with a boat lift, allowing residents to enjoy the lake to the fullest. The property is also located just a short drive from Vernon's city amenities.

For art collectors or those looking for a peaceful waterfront retreat, this property offers the best of both worlds.

8571-8572 OKANAGAN LANDING ROAD, VERNON, BC, V1H 1J6 $5,895,000

Contact Jane Hoffman [email protected] or call 250-860-7500.

