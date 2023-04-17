West Coast Modern with a lake view in West Kelowna

Designed by renowned architects Battersby Howat of Vancouver, this home expertly blends art and function to create two levels of inviting and intimate living spaces. The house features neutral tones that evoke a calming and tranquil living experience, while high-end finishes such as Carolyn Walsh cabinetry, custom millwork, Corian surfaces, and Marvin glass exude the utmost in luxury.

As you step inside the home, a beautiful foyer welcomes you, showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows that capture panoramic views of the Okanagan Lake. The great room is bathed in natural light that floods the space, and the gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances seamlessly connects to the great room and dining area. Just off the dining area, you'll find huge sliding glass doors that lead to a lake view patio, offering an idyllic spot for relaxing and enjoying the stunning surroundings.

The main floor master retreat features a walk-in closet, heated tile floors, and an opulent en suite that is sure to impress. As you make your way down the architectural concrete stairwell, you'll find yourself in the lower level of the home, where you'll discover a family room with a private patio, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry/wine room combo. The second bedroom, which is currently being used as a gym, features a custom Murphy bed that adds to the versatility of the space.

In addition to its stunning design, this home boasts practical features that enhance everyday living. For instance, the spacious two-car garage comes with two EV charging stations and epoxy floors, making it a perfect spot for car enthusiasts. The home's location is also ideal for those seeking to experience Okanagan living at its finest. Just steps from your front door, you can discover sandy beaches, the West Kelowna yacht club, numerous trails for hiking and biking, world-class wineries, and restaurants.

Overall, this ultra-modern West Coast home is an exceptional example of thoughtful and beautiful design that perfectly balances form and function.

Whether you're looking for a serene retreat or a luxurious home that offers the best of Okanagan living, this house is sure to impress.

Listing Agent Jane Hoffman: Contact [email protected] or 250-860-7500.

To view the the video, click here.