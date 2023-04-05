An artistic masterpiece has emerged on the shores of Okanagan Lake

Upon entering the residence, guests are immediately greeted by a grandeur of space and light, with soaring 22 ft. ceilings in the great room. A custom rock fireplace made from Kettle Valley Granite spans almost an entire wall, creating a dramatic yet welcoming focal point. The gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, a generously-sized waterfall island, sleek cabinetry, and cleverly positioned nana sliding windows that open onto the outdoor bar and kitchen. The outdoor area is nothing short of paradise, featuring a built-in fire pit, a 20 x 30 pool, and a limestone hot tub with stunning views of the lake.

The main floor primary bedroom is an opulent retreat that exudes elegance and comfort. For entertainment enthusiasts, the SMART home is equipped with a Nuvo surround system, a custom music room, a golf-simulator, and a home gym with separate access to the outdoors. A paved stone pathway leads to the pristine waterfront, which boasts a private dock recently updated in 2017.

A glass walkway connects the main home to a 2-bedroom suite, offering ample space for family and guests. The property also features a four-car garage and additional exterior parking for all your toys. And for those who love golf and wine, the residence is only minutes away from world-class wineries and golf courses.

This Okanagan Lake residence seamlessly blends architecture and art to create a stunning masterpiece that celebrates the beauty of waterfront living. Every detail has been expertly crafted, resulting in a luxurious and comfortable sanctuary that is perfect for enjoying life on the water.

5750 Finch Road, Lake Country, $7,999,000.

Listing Agent Jane Hoffman: Contact [email protected] or 250-860-7500.

To view the video, click here.