Luxury living on the shores of Okanagan

Ultimate Okanagan Living

This home offers contemporary architecture blended with artistic interior design to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece! Not only known for its great elegance and sophistication of details, this property boasts 66 feet of lakeshore with a newer dock equipped with boat and personal watercraft lifts. Superior craftsmanship is evident throughout this 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom family home with attached triple car garage.

The sun dappled main living space offers an incredible lakeview from the floor-to-ceiling windows that span across the entire wall. Enjoy the chef inspired kitchen that is accented by quality cabinetry, luxurious stainless-steel appliance package, solid surface counters and an impressive walk-through pantry!

An entertainment sized patio off the main living area with glass railings provides unobstructed lake and valley views.

The resort like master bedroom with lake views offers a French style balcony, spa-inspired ensuite with freestanding claw foot tub and full walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on this level along with an incredible home office and added flex space.

The lower level of this residence is an entertainer’s delight featuring a large family room, wet bar, wine cellar and two more bedrooms!

Walk-out access to the covered patio makes is a breeze to enjoy the hot-tub with waterfront views. All this is just a short drive from town, Predator Ridge Golf Course, wineries, skiing and Kelowna International Airport!

8311 OKANAGAN LANDING ROAD, VERNON, BC, V1H 1J5 $3,795,000.

Listing Agent Jane Hoffman. Contact [email protected] or 250-860-7500.

For the video and more info click here.

About the Author

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she’s built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 





