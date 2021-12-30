This luxury home sits on a .49-acre lot and is sure to impress

Introducing one of lower Mission’s finest jewels! With 105 feet of water frontage and a .49-acre lot, this home stands amongst the best the lake has to offer.

Located in the sought-after Hobson Road community, you’ll love this private and quiet waterfront home with manicured grounds and winding pathways leading to the shoreline and dock. Once inside, you immediately notice that this home has been completed with the finest materials and craftsmanship.

It features 5500 square feet of modern-day luxury including 4 bedrooms, 2 dens and 6 baths.

The extensive use of glass in the great room and kitchen showcases the lakeview vistas as well as allows easy access to the scenic outdoor living spaces. A generous lakeside covered patio leads to raised greenspace and Okanagan Lake, while the oversized triple car garage is perfect for parking all the toys.

This property has potential for waterfront pool and cabana if desired. Quality and lifestyle combine to create this exceptional waterfront masterpiece.

4200 SHORT ROAD, KELOWNA, BC, V1W 1X8 $6,888,000 [email protected] or call 250-860-7500.

