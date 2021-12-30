186370
This luxury home sits on a .49-acre lot and is sure to impress

Lower Mission gem

Introducing one of lower Mission’s finest jewels! With 105 feet of water frontage and a .49-acre lot, this home stands amongst the best the lake has to offer.

Located in the sought-after Hobson Road community, you’ll love this private and quiet waterfront home with manicured grounds and winding pathways leading to the shoreline and dock. Once inside, you immediately notice that this home has been completed with the finest materials and craftsmanship.

It features 5500 square feet of modern-day luxury including 4 bedrooms, 2 dens and 6 baths.

The extensive use of glass in the great room and kitchen showcases the lakeview vistas as well as allows easy access to the scenic outdoor living spaces. A generous lakeside covered patio leads to raised greenspace and Okanagan Lake, while the oversized triple car garage is perfect for parking all the toys.

This property has potential for waterfront pool and cabana if desired. Quality and lifestyle combine to create this exceptional waterfront masterpiece.

4200 SHORT ROAD, KELOWNA, BC, V1W 1X8 $6,888,000 [email protected] or call 250-860-7500.

More more details, click here.

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she's built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 





