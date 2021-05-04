Okanagan lakeside living at its best

This lavish home is bursting with architectural interest from the chef inspired kitchen, island with granite counters & high-end appliances to the great room featuring a 24 foot cathedral ceiling, fireplace with floor to ceiling Quartzite stone wall and Cerralvo roasted oak hardwood throughout. Nana doors that open to an amazing full-length deck offer sweeping lake views. The main level master suite with spa inspired ensuite includes custom Ann Sacks inlay in the steam shower & dressing room closet complete with island.

The next level presents as an entertainer’s dream featuring a full-service bar, luxurious wine room, gym, 2 bedrooms with ensuites and nana doors opening to another full-length deck.

A full kitchen, guest bedroom, family room & sliding doors that open to the heated pool deck and amazing outdoor living space complete the 3rd level.

Luxury flows from this home right outside and throughout the concrete engineered infinity fresh water pool with auto cover, hot tub, dry sauna and Forno outdoor wood fire oven. A boat house with electric trolley system, private aluminum construction dock with 15,000 lb. lift & 2 PWC lifts makes lake living even easier.

This stunning lakeshore setting takes advantage of the most amazing views the Okanagan has to offer.

Luxury and functionality continue in the double detached garage with RV power hook up and a triple attached garage, both EV ready.

More extras which enhance the enduring qualities of lakefront living include; Crestron automated intercom, audio, video, blinds and lighting. Professionally landscaped with local kettle valley stone, natural products and 16 landscape zones. Geothermal cooling and heating.

Listing Agent Jane Hoffman. Contact [email protected] or 250-860-7500

