162805
164265
Luxury-Homes

Luxury home listing in Kelowna, listed at $3,395,000

Prestigious lakeshore retreat

- | Story: 316182

Designed with uncompromising quality in the contemporary finishing details. With more than 4,900 square feet featuring four bedrooms, four baths, his-and-hers offices to meet the changing spacious lower level recreation room, games room, gym and the additional bedrooms, there’s no need to leave! 

Open concept main floor combines an island kitchen, great room and dining. This home boasts complete smart home and platinum built green home designation.

This lake shore setting perfectly endorses the indoor/outdoor connection.

Lake view master on main with patio door to deck and hot tub and all main living areas enjoy incredible views and easy transition to covered deck complete with skylights, remote awnings, sound and commercial misters.

Amazing outdoor lounging! Recreation room shares two-way fireplace with lower level patio. Upper triple garage plus lower garage/workshop with own driveway. Shared tram to the lake shore, licensed boat dock and lift.

Watch the video here.

3270 SHAYLER ROAD, KELOWNA, BC, V1V 2R1, listed at $3,395,000.

Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty 250-860-7500

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Luxury Homes articles







161506


About the Author

Jane Hoffman Personal Real Estate Corporation

Jane Hoffman has aligned herself with an esteemed group of professionals with a diverse set of talents and expertise. In the past 30 years she’s built a very powerful Okanagan real estate Team, known as Jane Hoffman Group.
 
The Group collectively provides a wealth of market knowledge and has an unwavering dedication to real estate. With all of their Clients, they provide excellent, attentive service; while their intimate product knowledge makes it clear why this multi-award winning Team continues to excel in the Okanagan real estate market.
 
To contact Jane Hoffman Group of Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty please call 250-860-7500 or visit www.janehoffman.com or email [email protected]

 





164249


The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet presents its columns "as is" and does not warrant the contents.