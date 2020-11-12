Luxury home listing in Kelowna, listed at $3,395,000

Designed with uncompromising quality in the contemporary finishing details. With more than 4,900 square feet featuring four bedrooms, four baths, his-and-hers offices to meet the changing spacious lower level recreation room, games room, gym and the additional bedrooms, there’s no need to leave!

Open concept main floor combines an island kitchen, great room and dining. This home boasts complete smart home and platinum built green home designation.

This lake shore setting perfectly endorses the indoor/outdoor connection.

Lake view master on main with patio door to deck and hot tub and all main living areas enjoy incredible views and easy transition to covered deck complete with skylights, remote awnings, sound and commercial misters.

Amazing outdoor lounging! Recreation room shares two-way fireplace with lower level patio. Upper triple garage plus lower garage/workshop with own driveway. Shared tram to the lake shore, licensed boat dock and lift.

Watch the video here.

3270 SHAYLER ROAD, KELOWNA, BC, V1V 2R1, listed at $3,395,000.

Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty 250-860-7500