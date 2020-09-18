Luxury home listing in Lake Country, listed at $8,500,000

Perfectly situated on 0.82 acres with 275 feet of pristine water frontage. The spectacular 280 degree views of Okanagan Lake, picturesque mountains and natural 50 foot rock escarpment create a stunning backdrop.

Approximately 5,200 square feet of patio and decks creates a private oasis and effortless flow between inside and out.

The exceptional craftsmanship of this carefully designed, open-concept floor plan is clearly evident from room to room. The beautiful walnut hardwood flooring throughout anchors the home.

A floor to ceiling Kettle Valley granite fireplace and a vaulted, beamed ceiling plus a wall of windows embracing the commanding views are featured in the great room.

A stunning chef-inspired island kitchen with custom walnut cabinets, high performance appliances, quartz counters and butler pantry provide everything you desire.

The entire upper floor is dedicated to the master bedroom suite with an opulent ensuite bathroom capturing breathtaking views.

More great living spaces continue with the lower level recreation room, including a full bar and wine room which leave nothing missed in design and function. Built in cabinetry frames the recessed 75-inch television, a granite fireplace and an abundance of view windows.

From here, you can access the spacious deck leading to the 18 x 32 foot pool, hot tub and pool house. The timbered pergola, barbecue area and water feature with landscape lighting complete this “magical” setting.

This level of luxury is amplified by a licensed dock, steel piles with deep water moorage, 15,000 pound hydraulic boat lift plus two Seadoo lifts, an attached triple garage plus a detached triple garage, an elevator to each of the three levels and lastly, a putting green at the north side of the home with views of the lake and beyond.

Enjoy the added bonus of no Speculation Tax in Lake Country. Lakestone is a desirable waterfront community minutes to Kelowna International Airport, UBC Okanagan, world-class wineries and golf courses, hiking and biking trails and is close proximity to downtown Kelowna.

Watch the video here.

1532 GRANITE ROAD, LAKE COUNTRY, BC, V4V 1M9, listed at $8,500,000.

Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty 250-860-7500